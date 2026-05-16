Harry Kane top scorer but Michael Olise wins Bundesliga Player of Season

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Bayern Munich's Michael Olise has been voted the Bundesliga Player of the Season 2025-26 following a stellar campaign that saw his side claim the Bundesliga title.

His partnership with Harry Kane has been extraordinary this season, with the English striker also earning a personal accolade as the Bundesliga top scorer.

Bayern finished the campaign with 122 goals, surpassing the previous Bundesliga record haul of 101, with Olise scoring 15 goals and setting up 19 more in the league this term.

Michael Olise has been awarded Bundesliga Player of the Season. Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

"It's top, playing with Harry [Kane]," Olise told ESPN after Bayern were presented with their trophy.

"You learn so much playing with a player like him. This season so far has gone well. We've got one more match, so hope that goes well as well.

The France international has been a revelation in Germany, since his move from Crystal Palace in 2024, marking himself as one of Europe's most dangerous attacking threats.

Olise was previously named Rookie of the Season in his debut campaign in Germany.

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As for Kane, a hat trick in a final-day win over Cologne meant he finished the season with 58 goals across all competitions, earning the Bundesliga top scorer award for the third season in a row.

"It feels great, first of all to celebrate here and have this with the fans again," Kane told ESPN. "The seasons are long, the seasons are tough. For a team like Bayern Munich of course the expectations are high, we've fulfilled that this year, especially in the league.

"For me personally, I always want to score in every game I play. I know I am going to get chances and I have a standard set for myself to try and reach in every moment, of course its nice to get another three today."