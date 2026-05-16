Michael Carrick insists player ego 'important' for Man United success

The 'FC TV' crew react to reports that Michael Carrick has been offered a two-year deal as permanent boss at Manchester United. (1:39)

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Michael Carrick has said he want to harness the power of player ego rather than remove it as Manchester United look to return to the top.

The 44-year-old made 464 appearances during his medal-laden time playing for United, winning five Premier League titles and one Champions League among other silverware.

Carrick's experience with United as player and then coach was key to the club turning to him midway through a topsy-turvy 2025-26 season, which will end with Champions League qualification and seemingly third spot.

The former midfielder has overseen an impressive turnaround since being brought in for the remainder of the campaign, with confirmation that he is staying on as Ruben Amorim's successor a matter of when, rather than if.

Man United have secured Champions League football for the 2026-27 season Getty

Asked if United's settled dressing room is due to removing ego from it, the head coach said: "The ego is a funny one, actually, because I think to perform at the top, top level, you've got to have some sort of ego.

"You need and that could be used in all sorts of different ways, so I think how you use it, really, is the key thing.

"And I think the part of me, of learning and being here and seeing others, better players than me, dealing with that and sacrificing themselves for the team.

"I think putting the ego from yourself into the team is important and you've got to have something to fight for and be attached to, really.

"I hope I'm making sense when I say that. It doesn't have to be an ego where it's an individual thing or it's a negative in any way.

"I think it's essentially a pride in yourself and what you're kind of working towards. I think all our egos, which we've got in different ways.

"I think it's clear to see the spirit, connection and camaraderie that everyone's pulling in one direction, to put their ego into the football club can be quite powerful and we've got to use that."

United will look to put such traits to good use on Sunday, when they host Nottingham Forest in the final home game of what has been their shortest season in 111 years.

Casemiro will get the chance to bid an emotional farewell to the Old Trafford faithful before this summer's departure as one of the men eyed as replacement starts for the opposition.

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Elliot Anderson is among the most sought-after midfielders in world football and United have a longstanding interest in the England international, even if Manchester City's interest and Forest's price tag may rule out a move.

"He's done well," former midfielder Carrick said of his fellow Wallsend Boys Club graduate. "I think he's a big part of their team.

"I think he offers so much and they've got a really talented and dangerous team, so they've had a good season to get to the [Europa League] semifinals and just fall short.

"But, yeah, you can see obviously he's an important part of their team."