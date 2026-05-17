Advantage East Bengal in ISL title race after 1-1 draw with Mohun Bagan in crunch Kolkata derby

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Mohun Bagan were held to a 1-1 draw by East Bengal in the most important Kolkata derby in ISL history. The draw leaves East Bengal atop the ISL table (ahead of Mohun Bagan on goal difference) and in prime position to break their long, long national league trophy drought. You can read up on all the various scenarios that could play out on the final day of ISL 2025-26, right here.

Edmund Lalrindika scored a stunning 85th minute goal, (and celebrated with taking an East Bengal shirt, putting it on a corner flagpole and sticking into the Salt Lake turf), saw Dimi Petratos set up Jason Cummings for a superb 90th minute equaliser, saw Prabhsukhan Gill pull off a remarkable save from close-range off Jamie Maclaren in the 97th minute and then got sent off in the 98th minute.

It was a fascinating game that saw plenty of action at both ends. Mohun Bagan dominated for vast swathes but the best chances on the night went to East Bengal. In just the first half, East Bengal squandered many good chances -- Anton Sojberg hit the post, Bipin Singh dawdled when one-on-one with Vishal Kaith (with the Bagan keeper already on the floor), Sojberg then did a Bipin a few minutes later -- before second half subs changed the game.

First Yousseff Ezzejari held up play brilliantly to allow Miguel Figueira to slip in Edmund, who finished with a calm ruthlessness had been missing all match until then. His celebrations were quite something, but Bagan threw everyone forward in search of an equaliser, knowing that an EB win would virtually hand them the trophy.

Old hands Petratos and Cummings then combined, the latter flicking home the former's delightful corner delivery into the far post to set up a chaotic finish to an already wild game. Liston Colaco stole the ball deep in his own half in the 7th minute of 7 minutes added on before releasing Cummings who squared perfectly for Jamie Maclaren. The striker's finish looked destined to end up in goal, but Gill stuck out a leg brilliantly to stop it. A minute later Edmund was sent off for his second yellow presumably for arguing excessively with the referee. It was too late in the proceedings, though, for it to have any effect.

The result keeps the title race alive until the final day, but for now it's definitely, advantage East Bengal.

You can relive all the action (and there was plenty of it) right here on our live blog, as it happened: