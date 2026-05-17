Transfer rumors, news: Chelsea, Liverpool eye new goalkeeper

Steve Nicol praises the performances of Bruno Fernandes after the Manchester United midfielder equalled the record for assists in a single Premier League season. (1:00)

Open Extended Reactions

Chelsea and Liverpool are eyeing a move for Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs while Manchester City midfielder Rodri could be the first signing of José Mourinho's upcoming second era as head coach at Real Madrid. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

Transfers home page | Men's winter grades | Women's grades

TRENDING RUMORS

Chelsea and Liverpool see a place for Sunderland's Robin Roefs. David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images

- Chelsea and Liverpool are eyeing a move for Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs, says The Sun. Roefs, 23, has impressed this season since his £9 million move from NEC Nijmegen and his transfer is valued at £50 million, with Liverpool looking for a long-term replacement for Alisson and new Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso ready to find a new No. 1 to replace Robert Sánchez.

- José Mourinho is pushing for Real Madrid to make Manchester City midfielder Rodri the first signing of his upcoming second era as head coach at the club, says Football Insider. The 2024 Ballon d'Or winner is about to enter his final year under contract at the Etihad Stadium, which has brought up doubts over his future. Recent reports have claimed that City are ramping up their attempts to keep the 29-year-old with a longer contract, but it remains to be seen if the player wants to extend his stay or move elsewhere for a fee of around €60 million.

- Real Madrid captain Dani Carvajal will leave the club at the end of his contract this summer, according to The Athletic. The 34-year-old came through the youth ranks with Los Blancos and has only spent one season of his 14-year career away from the club when he joined Bayer Leverkusen before returning to the Spanish capital one year later. Carvajal has won 26 trophies with Real Madrid, having made 449 appearances for the side, but the side is now believed to be on the lookout for other right back options.

- Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is being lined up for a potential return to Aston Villa, claims Mundo Deportivo. Rashford's loan deal with LaLiga champions Barcelona includes a €30 million permanent transfer clause that must be activated before June 15. But while both club and player are interested in making it permanent, the finances involved complicate things. If Man United hold firm on their valuation, then Aston Villa could benefit, having shown interest in Rashford after his loan spell from January last season.

- Newcastle United want a fee of £80 million from any club looking to sign midfielder Sandro Tonali this summer, says Football Insider. Tonali, 26, has featured 52 times across all competitions for Newcastle this campaign and a host of teams are monitoring his situation. Indeed, Arsenal are one of the teams who have been heavily linked, along with Manchester United, as both teams look to bolster their midfields.

OTHER RUMORS

play 2:04 Burley: Xabi Alonso will need control to survive at Chelsea Mark Ogden joins the 'ESPN FC' crew with the news that Xabi Alonso could be in charge of Chelsea in time for their next home game on Tuesday.

- Liverpool want a fee of around €25 million for winger Federico Chiesa to leave the club this summer, with Juventus and Napoli touted as potential options for the 28-year-old. (Calciomercato)

- Everton have lined up Tottenham midfielder Conor Gallagher as one of several options to bolster their midfield ranks, while they are also keen on Aston Villa's John McGinn and Chelsea striker Liam Delap. (Sun)

- Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott, 22, is on the radar of Chelsea and Manchester United. (Ekrem Konur)

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

- Nottingham Forest are confident of keeping Morgan Gibbs-White at the club this summer, despite longstanding interest from Manchester United and Tottenham. (TEAMtalk)

- Aston Villa have short-listed several winger targets, including Real Betis' Abde Ezzalzouli, Osasuna's Victor Munoz, and Como's Jesus Rodriguez. (Matteo Moretto)

- Alessandro Bastoni's potential €70 million move to Barcelona is appearing less likely, with the Inter Milan defender's desire to leave reduced after the club's recent Serie A title triumph and the Blaugrana's concern over the finances of any deal. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Bayern Munich are positioning themselves to land RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande ahead of Liverpool in the transfer window. (TEAMtalk)

- Atletico Madrid are in contact with Juventus to make winger Nicolas Gonzalez's loan deal permanent.. (Nicolo Schira)

- Bundesliga outfit Freiburg are pushing to sign Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto. The 22-year-old is available this summer, with both a permanent exit or a loan move on the cards. (Florian Plettenberg)