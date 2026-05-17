Barcelona win Copa de la Reina, stay on track for quadruple

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Barcelona beat Atlético Madrid 3-1 to win the Copa de la Reina for the sixth time in the last seven years and remain on track for the quadruple.

Pere Romeu's side blew Atlético away in the first half at the Estadio de Gran Canaria with three goals in 14 minutes from Clàudia Pina, Esmee Brugts and Salma Paralluelo.

Former Manchester United midfielder Vilde Boe Risa pulled a goal back after the break, but Atlético rarely troubled a Barça team who could have scored more, ending the match with 28 shots to four.

Barça, who have already won Liga F and the Spanish Supercopa this season, now turn their attention to next weekend's Champions League final against OL Lyonnes, when they have the opportunity to complete a four-trophy campaign for the second time in three years.

"Our first half performance was close to perfection in terms of our football, controlling their counter-attacks and taking our chances," Barça coach Romeu said after the game.

Barcelona are on course for a historic season. RFEF

"Apart from the goal, Atlético have not really created anything. Going into the [Lyonnes] game, it's a really, really positive performance and result."

Barça took the lead in the 23rd minute in front of 26,093 in the Canaries -- a record attendance for a Copa de la Reina final -- when Pina curled home from just inside the area.

Brugts headed in a Vicky López cross eight minutes later and Paralluelo added the third before the break, scoring from close range after Atlético had failed to clear a corner.

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Lola Gallardo tipped over an Ewa Pajor header and Patri Guijarro hit the bar as a relentless Barça sought a fourth, but the next goal went to Atlético, with Boe Risa smashing in from the edge of the box.

Three-time Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmatí, recently back from a broken leg, came on for the final 20 minutes as she continues her recovery ahead of next week's Champions League final.

Still Barça attacked. Gallardo denied Pajor again and Kika Nazareth came close, but the Spanish champions had to conform with three goals in the end.

"We're happy with how we're playing at this point in the season," player of the match Pina said. "We will celebrate the Copa tonight and then tomorrow focus on the [Champions League] final."