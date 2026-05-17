Why Chelsea hired Xabi Alonso now, and what went wrong at Real Madrid

Mark Ogden joins the 'ESPN FC' crew with the news that Xabi Alonso could be in charge of Chelsea in time for their next home game on Tuesday. (2:04)

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Chelsea have appointed former Bayer Leverkusen and Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso on a four-year contract that starts on July 1, 2026. But the ex-Real Sociedad, Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Madrid midfielder lasted for only 233 days in his role at the Bernabéu, so are the Blues taking a chance?

ESPN's Mark Ogden and Alex Kirkland explore what went wrong in Madrid, why Chelsea moved for Alonso after sacking Liam Rosenior last month, and what he can bring to the Premier League.

Issues at Real Madrid

Clashes with players

If you had to pick one, overriding factor to explain Alonso's failure at the Bernabéu, it would be the way his relationship deteriorated with key players during his seven months in charge. ESPN reported in January that Vinícius Junior, Jude Bellingham and Federico Valverde were three star players who hadn't bought into Alonso's methods.

Vinícius' relationship with Alonso started to suffer just weeks into his reign, and the player and his camp were soon convinced that the new head coach wasn't a fan when he toyed with playing the left winger in an unfamiliar right-wing position, and planned to drop him for Madrid's Club World Cup semifinal with Paris Saint-Germain before an injury-enforced reshuffle saw him back in the XI.

When the LaLiga season started, Alonso left Vinícius out of the team several times despite being fully fit. The situation exploded, publicly, when Alonso substituted him during October's Clásico with Barcelona, and Vinícius reacted angrily, shouting "I'll leave, shall I?" as he stormed off the pitch and down the tunnel. That relationship never recovered, with sources close to the player telling ESPN that Alonso was a major roadblock to Vinícius renewing his contract, which expires in 2027.

Like Vinícius, central midfielder Valverde was unhappy at what he viewed as being played out of position. "I wasn't born to play right back," he told the media during a Champions League trip to Kairat Almaty, when he was also seen warming up on the touchline with little apparent enthusiasm, when left out.

Alonso also had a vision for midfielder Bellingham, which contrasted with the freedom of movement he had previously enjoyed. "I want [Bellingham] to be as efficient as possible" Alonso said last summer. "Jude has the capacity to cover a lot of ground, but he has to start in the right place."

In January, Bellingham dismissed reports of unrest behind the scenes as "fabricated or exaggerated." But then Alonso was fired four days later.

Xabi Alonso struggled at Real Madrid but has a chance to put that spell to bed at Chelsea. Diego Souto/Getty Images

Doubts from club executives

Alonso's handling of Madrid's stars only added to doubts at executive level over whether he was the right man for the job in the first place. ESPN reported that president Florentino Pérez had been concerned about a lack of experience, but Alonso had been championed by Madrid's director general, José Ángel Sánchez, whose recommendation Pérez accepted.

Alonso was aware of those doubts, and so were the players. It meant that he was handicapped from the start, and any problems along the way only added to the uncertainty.

When crises did blow up -- such as Vinícius' substitution in the Clásico -- Alonso didn't receive the club's unequivocal backing. Instead, his decision-making was questioned, with behind-the-scenes suggestions that the coach was at least partly to blame. Some club executives had been dubious about Alonso's management of Vinícius from the start, while there were also concerns about the team's fitness and injury record. As Madrid's season went off the rails in December, a source told ESPN that Alonso, under pressure to turn things around, had appeared negative and subdued at Madrid's Valdebebas training ground.

When Alonso was eventually fired in January, there was regret from some senior figures at Madrid that the decision to part ways had not come sooner, rather than allowing an unsustainable situation to drag on.

play 1:34 Hofman: Vini Jr.'s status at Real Madrid has changed under Alonso ESPN Brasil's Gustavo Hofman talks about the reasons behind Vinícius Júnior's outburst and strained relationship with Xabi Alonso after El Clasico.

Big-game disappointments

By January, Madrid had already suffered some significant losses, further undermining confidence in the project. The first came in the summer when Madrid were thrashed 4-0 by PSG in the Club World Cup semifinals at MetLife Stadium, in Alonso's first test against elite opposition.

Alonso had been reluctant to take over before the Club World Cup, believing it would be preferable to start afterward, but circumstances -- with former Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti leaving for the Brazil job -- meant he was obliged to. It made for a rushed introduction, and a disrupted preseason calendar.

"I think the origin is in the Club World Cup," Pérez said in a TV interview this week, when asked to explain Madrid's poor season. "We didn't have a preseason. We had injuries ... We thought with a change [removing Alonso] we could fix it."

Although Madrid's form in early 2025-26 was good -- they won 13 of their first 14 games -- their next major test brought another crushing defeat: 5-2 at Atletico Madrid. "It was a bad game," Alonso admitted afterward. "We didn't play well, with or without the ball ... We know we're in a 'construction phase.' But there are no excuses."

Despite it being Madrid's first loss of the season, it was a result that shook faith in Alonso. Then came two defeats in the Champions League, to Liverpool and Manchester City, as part of a run of just two wins in eight matches. It was around the City game, which came three days after a LaLiga loss to Celta Vigo in December, that the club first started giving serious thought to firing him.

There isn't much patience at Madrid; and by then, confidence in the coach, his methods and his suitability for the job were already running out.

Were there any positives?

It would be unfair and inaccurate to dismiss Alonso's brief time at Madrid as an absolute failure. There were signs, at the Club World Cup and in the first two months of the LaLiga season, of a team with fresh ideas and a new, more cohesive, collective identity. The football wasn't sparkling, but it was often effective.

The high point was, unquestionably, Madrid's 2-1 win over Barcelona in El Clásico on Oct. 26. Barça had won all four Clásicos in 2024-25, by some big margins (like 4-0 at the Bernabéu.) In that context, the October win was psychologically important in restoring a feeling of parity between the two teams. Unfortunately for Alonso, it also contained Vinícius' act of on-field rebellion which, in many ways, was the beginning of the end.

Part of Alonso's failure at Madrid can be ascribed to the club's own idiosyncrasies, its dressing room full of stars used to Ancelotti's hands-off approach, and Pérez's restless impatience. "I once fired three coaches in a season," the president said this week when asked about Alonso. "It isn't the first time it's happened."

However, there are also legitimate questions to be asked about Alonso's inability to adapt an approach which had proved effective at Bayer Leverkusen to a very different environment. -- Alex Kirkland

play 0:59 Slot jokes that Alonso has called him about the Liverpool job Arne Slot laughs off a question about whether he has spoken to Xabi Alonso since he was sacked by Real Madrid.

What to expect at Chelsea

Why Alonso and why now?

Let's rewind 12 months to when Alonso announced he was leaving Bayer Leverkusen. At the time, the 44-year-old was one of the hottest young coaches around and Real Madrid believed they were hiring Europe's next A-lister -- a man with blue-chip credentials as a World Cup and Champions League-winning player, and a coach who ended Bayern Munich's domestic dominance by guiding Leverkusen to a league (unbeaten) and cup double in 2023-24.

As Alex explains above, there can be no escaping the huge dent to Alonso's reputation that came with six turbulent months at Real Madrid, but Chelsea still believe they are hiring somebody who remains one of the best young coaches in the game.

Chelsea's owners and sporting directors had a short list including Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola, Fulham's Marco Silva and Alonso as they embarked on the search for a successor to Rosenior, who was fired after just 106 days in charge after taking the job from their French partner club Strasbourg.

Sources have told ESPN that the Rosenior hire has been viewed as a mistake and a learning curve by the Chelsea hierarchy, and that the key lesson from it was that the squad needed an experienced, proven coach to take it forward and ensure the players realize their potential.

Chelsea have had a mixed approach to coaching hires since the BlueCo/Clearlake Capital takeover in May 2022. Thomas Tuchel, appointed by the previous regime, was fired just weeks into the 2022-23 season and replaced by Brighton's Graham Potter, but Potter was then dismissed just seven months into a five-year contract. Chelsea legend Frank Lampard returned for a second spell as coach on an interim basis, before Mauricio Pochettino was hired after leaving Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2023; yet within a year, the current USMNT coach left due to disagreements over recruitment.

Enzo Maresca was then hired in May 2024 after guiding Leicester to promotion from the EFL Championship in his first full season as a coach, but despite winning the UEFA Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup, the Italian was fired in January 2026 after, like Pochettino, questioning recruitment.

Rosenior, promoted from his role at Strasbourg because the club wanted continuity in their multiclub model, was another inexperienced recruit who was expected to guide the young squad. But having seen the team fail so badly under the 41-year-old, Chelsea have now realized that experience and pedigree counts.

Alonso is still short on experience, at 44, but the Blues needed to move quickly to head off the potential scenario of Liverpool landing their former midfielder in the event of Arne Slot losing his job at Anfield. And the club believe it has landed a top-class coach in time for him to help influence summer transfer ins and outs ... which is a big part of the reason others have left.