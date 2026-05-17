Police vow 'robust action' against any proven criminality during Celtic pitch invasion

Police Scotland have vowed to take "robust and swift action" against anybody found to have committed criminality as the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) condemned Celtic supporters' "wholly unacceptable" pitch invasion at the end of their team's Premiership title decider against Hearts on Saturday.

Hundreds of Celtic fans streamed on to the playing surface when Callum Osmand netted in the eighth minute of stoppage-time to put the Hoops 3-1 ahead and effectively seal the league title.

Several ran towards Hearts players and the Edinburgh club noted "deeply disturbing reports of serious physical and verbal abuse towards our players and staff, both on the pitch and elsewhere" in a statement released on Saturday evening.

Christian Borchgrevink, an unused substitute for the Jambos, told Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang in a telephone interview that: "People got worried. I was on the bench and we ran out to shield the others.

"Everyone eventually made it back in unharmed, but with a little blood here and there."

Hearts were forced to leave Celtic Park quickly after the final whistle on Saturday. Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Sutherland said on Sunday morning that police investigations are ongoing.

"We spoke to Hearts yesterday," he told the Press Association. "We're following that up to understand if any player was assaulted.

"If any player, or indeed any member of the public, has been assaulted on that pitch, and there is criminality, we will take robust and swift action.

"The club [Celtic] are responsible for safety and security and the planning of the stadium. Police provide a supporting role in that to look at any criminality, any policing response that is required, and we are continuing to do that.

"So, if there is any criminality, whether that be the allegations of assault against Hearts players or anything else, then our post investigation will pick that up, and we will take the most robust action possible."

Asked if there had been any arrests relating to the pitch invasion, ACC Sutherland said: "Not as yet. And that remains ongoing as we work through with partners today."

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Celtic issued a statement on Sunday evening, pledging to assist the authorities and apologising to their opponents.

"The club regrets that our victory over Hearts was followed by a number of individuals entering the field of play. We again emphasise that there is no justification for this behaviour which, for the vast majority of Celtic supporters, only detracts from the joy of such occasions," read a statement.

"Celtic will co-operate fully with any investigation and with the SPFL in their own processes.

"We also apologise to Hearts for the situation encountered by their players and staff at the conclusion of the game, and for the fact that these events prevented them from saluting their own supporters at the end of an enthralling campaign, to which they have contributed so much."

The SPFL released a statement on Sunday afternoon saying: "We utterly condemn the scenes which saw a number of Celtic supporters encroach onto the field of play.

"We await the report of our match delegate regarding any specific incidents that took place but, regardless, supporters entering the field of play in any circumstances is wholly unacceptable and puts those participating and working at a match at risk.

"We urge anyone with information about any alleged criminal activity to contact Police Scotland."

The match did not restart despite having around 30 seconds left of the allotted stoppage-time when Osmand scored.

But the SPFL confirmed: "Given the speculation about the conclusion of the game, we would like to make clear that, prior to awarding the trophy, we were informed by the match referee that the match had ended and had not been abandoned."

Hearts' statement said: "The pitch invasion caused a chaotic end and nobody seemed to know whether or not the match had been brought to a finish."

Hearts players quickly left Celtic Park without getting changed due to what the Edinburgh club described as a "menacing and threatening atmosphere inside the stadium."

Hearts condemned the "shameful scenes", saying they had "embarrassed Scottish football."

"We expect the strongest action possible to be taken by the footballing authorities in the interests of protecting the safety of players and supporters, and the integrity of our game," they added.