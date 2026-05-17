Chelsea vs Tottenham: TV channel, kick-off time, live stream, referee, injury and team news

Mark Ogden joins the 'ESPN FC' crew with the news that Xabi Alonso could be in charge of Chelsea in time for their next home game on Tuesday. (2:04)

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Tottenham Hotspur travel to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea with both teams looking to salvage disastrous seasons' (of different degrees, of course).

Roberto de Zerbi has helped transform Spurs' results in a short while and will want to ensure he gets the chance to improve further in the top-flight next season. On the other side, the announcement of Xabi Alonso as Chelsea manager is a stunning one -- but will the new manager have European football to handle next season?

Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday's crunch game:

How to watch:

The match will be shown on Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, NBC/Peacock in the U.S., JioHotstar in India and Stan Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Kick-off time: Tuesday, May 19 at 8:15 p.m. BST (3:15 p.m. ET; 12.45 a.m. IST; and 5:15 a.m. AEST).

Venue: Stamford Bridge, London

Referee: Stuart Atwell

VAR: John Brooks

Injury and Team News:

Chelsea

Estêvão, F: hamstring, OUT

Jamie Gittens, F: hamstring, OUT

Mykhailo Mudryk, F: suspended, OUT

Tottenham Hotspur

Guglielmo Vicario, G: groin, OUT

Ben Davies, D: ankle, OUT

Cristian Romero, D: knee, OUT

Dejan Kulusevski, M: knee, OUT

Pape Matar Sarr, M: shoulder, DOUBT

Xavi Simons, M: knee, OUT

Dominic Solanke, F: muscle, OUT

Mohammed Kudus, F: muscle, OUT

Wilson Odobert, F: knee, OUT

Talking Points:

Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Chelsea chase Europe... with Xabi Alonso waiting

Saturday's FA Cup loss means Chelsea are back to chasing a spot in Europe via their league finish and it doesn't look pretty. Their shambolic recent run that saw Liam Rosenior get fired has seen them slip all the way down to 9th, two points behind Brentford (in the UEFA Conference League qualifiers spot) and four points behind Brighton in the last UEFA Europa League spot.

They've lost six of their last seven league games (drawing with Liverpool in their latest) and they'll have to reverse that form big time if they are to greet their incoming manager with European football.

Spurs chase safety

For Spurs, the motivation is far more primal: survival. West Ham's contentious loss to Arsenal last weekend leaves Spurs two points ahead of the Hammers and with just two games to go, they know their fate is very much in their own hands.

De Zerbi He may have lost his first match in charge, but two draws and two wins since have lifted Spurs' spirits. He knows survival is non-negotiable and a win at what promises to be a hostile derby atmosphere at Stamford Bridge would put them within touching distance of survival and give them the belief to repeat it all over again.

An audition for the players, for Xabi?

Chelsea have scored two goals in their last eleven games in all competitions -- and their forwards have some convincing to do ahead of what could be a busy summer market at a club that aren't exactly transfer shy.

Calum McFarlane has reintroduced some solidity at the back, and it would be unfair to expect him to work wonders at the other end. And that's where players of the calibre of Cole Palmer, João Pedro and Enzo Fernandes need to pull their socks up and show that they can indeed deliver when the chips are down.

And they must remember that they have just two games left now to impress their new boss, Xabi Alonso. Time's running out, will they turn up?

Could James Maddison make the difference?

Even if he only plays the last few minutes, James Maddison could be Spurs' point of difference. Last weekend he played his first game of the season after a long time out recuperating from an ACL injury, but in those five minutes he showed touches of class of the ilk that was so desperately missing from his team.

The opposition manager on the day, and a former manager of his, Daniel Farke summed it up perfectly: "What he has shown in the last few minutes, although he was out for such a long time, he can be there with a decisive pass, or a decisive cross or a decisive set-piece. He is also smart in and around the box to win sometimes smart free-kicks or perhaps even try to win a penalty sometimes... I'm pretty sure he will and can play an important part in the run-in," he said.

He may not be fit to start, and De Zerbi might prefer the energy and hard running of Connor Gallagher in the No. 10 spot early, but he could come on and make the difference.

What do the numbers say?