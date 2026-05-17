Man United ratings: Bruno Fernandes gets 9/10 after tying assist record

The 'FC TV' crew react to reports that Michael Carrick has been offered a two-year deal as permanent boss at Manchester United. (1:39)

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Manchester United secured a 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon to mathematically confirm third place in the Premier League, in a match during which Bruno Fernandes equaled the Premier League season assists record.

It took just five minutes for the hosts to take the lead as left back Luke Shaw netted his first goal in over three years with an effort guided through traffic and into the far corner. The Red Devils could have then had a second when Matheus Cunha played in Bryan Mbeumo, only for the 26-year-old striker to hit the post after rounding goalkeeper Matz Sels.

Forest found an equalizer in the 53rd minute when an excellent cross from Elliot Anderson found Morato, but parity didn't last long as Cunha found the back of the net two minutes later (which was upheld after a VAR review for a handball claim on Mbeumo in the buildup).

The biggest moment of the match came when Fernandes registered his 20th Premier League assist of the season to equal the record held by Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne, as Mbeumo finally scored to end his goal drought.

After Morgan Gibbs-White scored the 1,000th Premier League goal of the campaign to make it 3-2, Fernandes almost broke the assist record moments later when finding Patrick Dorgu with an exceptional swerving pass to the back post, but it was not to be. And United were unlucky not to extend their lead with a flurry of chances in stoppage time.

Positives

Fernandes now has one game to make history, Mbeumo broke his goal drought, and Casemiro got a fitting send off from the Old Trafford crowd as he is leaving the club this summer. It was a convincing display from United despite the close scoreline.

Negatives

A couple of defensive lapses allowed Forest back into the game and it would have been put out of sight if Mbeumo had been in better finishing form.

Manager rating out of 10

Michael Carrick, 8 -- The Manchester United head coach, who is soon to be announced permanently, trusted in his system and did not make any substitutes until the 80th minute. His side never really lost control of the game and United have now picked up more points than any other team in the Premier League since Carrick took over.

Player ratings (1-10; 10: best. Players introduced after 70 minutes receive no rating)

GK Senne Lammens, 6 -- There wasn't much Lammens could do about either of the goals he conceded, with both leaving him little time to react.

DF Luke Shaw, 7 -- The left back put Manchester United ahead after freezing the defense with a feint before guiding the ball perfectly into the far corner for his first goal in over three years.

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DF Lisandro Martínez, 7 -- A tactically astute performance from the Argentina international saw him always in the right areas. He cut out a dangerous cross for Chris Wood, before then reacting quickly to a ball played into the striker's feet.

DF Harry Maguire, 6 -- A strong tackle on Neco Williams stopped a developing Forest attack in the first half. He commanded the back four well and had a chance to score in the second half, but saw his effort deflected.

DF Diogo Dalot, 7 -- Regular runs up the right flank caused problems for Forest and helped create plenty of chances, including for United's first goal. He smashed the ball against the post late on.

MF Kobbie Mainoo, 6 -- An energetic presence in midfield, Mainoo was committed when challenging for the ball, but could have been booked on another day for a heavy tackle in the first half. He enjoyed linking up with Casemiro, exchanging regular short passes at tempo to craft opportunities to go forwards, and put in another strong display as the World Cup nears.

MF Casemiro, 7 -- As Old Trafford sang, "One more year, Casemiro," the 34-year-old put in another impressive performance, consistently breaking up play in midfield while looking to progress the ball forwards. He was substituted in the 81st minute to a standing ovation from the crowd.

Bruno Fernandes celebrates with his teammates after his record equaling assist. Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

MF Bruno Fernandes, 9 -- Fernandes equaled the Premier League assist record after his driven pass found Mbeumo; he then almost broke it after hitting an exquisite swerving ball connected with the run of Dorgu.

MF Matheus Cunha, 8 -- Cunha was unlucky not to have an assist after playing in Mbeumo, but he got on the scoresheet with an accurately placed finish to restore the lead for his side. Always bright in possession, he forced Forest's defenders back into their own box.

MF Amad Diallo, 5 -- The 23-year-old winger didn't provide enough going forward and lacked conviction against Elliot Anderson, who delivered the cross for Forest's first goal.

FW Bryan Mbeumo, 5 -- After missing three big chances, Mbeumo scored Manchester United's third goal, with what was his 21st shot since last finding the net. Drought over.

Substitutes

Joshua Zirkzee (Mbeumo, 80') N/R -- Zirkzee worked hard when introduced and created a big chance when finding Fernandes in the 95th minute, before forcing Sels to make a save with a strong strike in the dying embers.

Patrick Dorgu (Cunha, 80') N/R -- Dorgu almost scored moments after coming on when making a run at the back post to get on the end of a Fernandes pass, but he couldn't beat Sels.

Mason Mount (Casemiro, 81') N/R -- The 27-year-old didn't misplace a pass after he was introduced for Casemiro for the final 10 minutes of regular time.