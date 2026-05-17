USMNT's Christian Pulisic returns from injury in AC Milan victory

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Christian Pulisic came on as a second-half substitute to help Milan to a crucial 2-1 win at Genoa on Sunday.

Pulisic missed Milan's last match with a lower-back problem but the United States forward recovered earlier than expected and was brought on in the 76th minute with the Rossoneri winning 1-0 thanks to Christopher Nkunku's penalty.

The 27-year-old had an immediate impact, five minutes after coming off the bench, as he laid off the ball to Zachary Athekame, who drilled into the bottom corner from outside the area.

Johan Vásquez pulled one back for Genoa a few minutes later.

Pulisic has not scored in his past 18 league matches -- a run that stretches back to Dec. 28. He has also gone scoreless in eight games for the U.S.

The U.S. has friendlies against Senegal on May 31 and Germany on June 6, then starts its World Cup campaign against Paraguay on June 12 in Inglewood, California.

Champions League race hots up

Antonio Conte's Napoli will play Champions League football next season. Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Elsewhere in the Italian top flight, Napoli secured a spot in next season's Champions League but the other two places in Europe's elite club competition could go to any of four teams in Serie A.

Scott McTominay, Amir Rrahmani and Rasmus Højlund scored to help Napoli to a comfortable 3-0 win at already-relegated Pisa on Sunday to ensure Antonio Conte's team will finish in the top four of the Italian league, with just one round remaining.

Roma also won on Sunday to leave the team level with AC Milan on 70 points in third and fourth place. Juventus and Como were two points further back.

Milan and Roma play Cagliari and Hellas Verona, respectively, in their final matches. Juventus visits Torino in the derby and Como travels to Cremonese.

Just like in the penultimate round, all those matches will kick off simultaneously.

Inter Milan won the Serie A title with three rounds remaining and will celebrate after its match against Hellas Verona later, its final home game of the season.

Information from the Associated Press contributed to this story.