Newcastle vs West Ham LIVE: Newcastle dominate as West Ham's relegation woes worsen

As VAR Audio of the disallowed West Ham goal vs. Arsenal is released, Alejandro Moreno says the VAR official was "leading the witness" in the way they spoke to the referee. (1:05)

Moreno: VAR's tone was too dismissive of other fouls in Arsenal game (1:05)

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Newcastle powered past West Ham 3-1 at St James' Park, leaving Nuno Espirito Santo's side up against it in their battle for Premier League survival. You can relive the action as it happened with ESPN.

Two first-half goals gave West Ham a mountain to climb, Nick Woltemade and William Osula opening up a lead that proved unassailable.

After half-time, Osula added a second and despite Taty Castellano's stunner to give West Ham hope, Newcastle were comfortable in holding on for victory.

That leaves survival out of West Ham's hands. They are two points behind Spurs having played a game more.

They need a favour from Chelsea on Tuesday and then Everton on the final day of the season.

If Tottenham lose their next two, West Ham would also need to beat Leeds next week to have a hope of staying up.