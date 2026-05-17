Rasmus Højlund says 'emotional' goodbye to Man United after Napoli switch sealed

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Rasmus Højlund has said that his "weird" goodbye to Manchester United "feels emotional" after his permanent Napoli switch was confirmed on Sunday.

Napoli's 3-0 win over Pisa on Sunday sealed their qualification for next year's Champions League -- ESPN has reported that this would trigger an obligation to make the move permanent for €44 million (£38.4m.)

The Dane was initially loaned to the Serie A side from United at the end of last year's summer transfer window.

Højlund posted a photo of his goal celebration from Sunday on his Instagram after the match, in which he shared his thoughts on his permanent move to Italy.

Højlund posted this photo on Instagram after Napoli's 3-0 win over Pisa on Sunday. Photo by Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

"This goal felt symbolic because it means two things. We now secured Champions League with Napoli, which means because of my contract I'm now officially a Napoli player and I'm saying goodbye to Manchester United," he said in a post on Instagram.

"That feels weird, because for the past year I already feel like a Napoli player. The way you fans supported me, made me feel like home and let me find my confidence again is something I'm so grateful for.

"To say goodbye to Manchester United is something that kinda feels emotional too. My childhood dream came true by playing at Old Trafford in a red jersey.

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"So the goal today symbolizes a new confident start, in which I will give everything for the time ahead to Napoli, and a thank you to all the fans, players and staff of Manchester United who made the dream I had as a kid come true. It's time for new dreams, so let's chase them."

Napoli's sporting director Giovanni Manna said last year that his permanent deal was a matter of "formality."

The 23-year-old moved to Old Trafford in 2023, where he scored 14 Premier League goals in two seasons.

He has found the back of the net 11 times for Napoli this season, with one match remaining in the Italian top flight.