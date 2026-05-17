Gary Neville blasts VAR 'shocker' after controversial Man United goal

Steve Nicol can't believe Manchester United's second goal against Nottingham Forest was allowed to stand after an apparent handball by Bryan Mbeumo. (1:33)

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Gary Neville slammed a "shocker" of a decision to allow a goal from Matheus Cunha to stand during Manchester United's 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Cunha fired United into the lead at Old Trafford but the goal looked like it might have been disallowed after a potential handball from Bryan Mbeumo in the build-up.

After a cross into the box that deflected off a Forest defender, replays showed the ball hitting Mbeumo's arm before he fired an effort on goal.

His shot was blocked but sat up for Cunha to rifle home with a strong finish.

Bryan Mbeumo's shot set up Cunha's goal but only after the ball hit his arm. Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images.

Michael Salisbury consulted his pitchside monitor. Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Morgan Gibbs-White and Nottingham Forest complained that the goal was allowed to stand. Photo by Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images.

The VAR asked referee Michael Salisbury to consult his pitchside monitor but the referee deemed the handball to be accidental and allowed the goal to stand.

"Oh my goodness, wow. I think that's an absolute shocker in every single way," Neville said on Sky Sports.

"Honestly, that is ridiculous, the amount of time that's taken.

"The VAR had been quite clear to the referee. They said, this should be disallowed. He's handballed it, he's controlled it with his arm and he's brought it into play.

"The referee has gone over to that screen and overruled VAR. I can't believe what I've seen, I'll be really honest."

Pereira disgruntled by Cunha call

Vitor Pereira spoke to Salisbury and his assistants at full time. Photo by Darren Staples / AFP via Getty Images

Nottingham Forest manager Vitor Pereira was left frustrated by the decision.

"It's a pity the game was decided by a decision I must accept because it's the decision of the referee, but it's not my opinion," he said.

"For me, it's handball. Very clear but he decided not to cancel the goal.

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"It was the decision that decided the game."

"I'm very proud of my players because we got the points before the last two games," Pereira added.

"If the game was decided in this way and we needed the points to be safe, it would be a big, big problem!"

Keane, Richards join Neville's verdict

Matheu Cunha celebrates after his goal was given. Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images.

Micah Richards and Roy Keane were in agreement with their colleague Neville on Sky.

"It's handball, it's as simple as that," Richards said. "We talk about VAR all the time. The referee has gone to the screen, he's made a decision, but it's clear as day."

"We were all scratching our heads when it was allowed," Keane added.

"We're confused ourselves here, especially when he gets asked to go and look at the screen, and then to give it. Ex-footballers, we'll all be saying the same, it's a handball and I don't think anyone would have complained about it."

Information from PA contributed to this report.