Harry Kane dons lederhosen as he celebrates second Bundesliga title with Bayern Munich

Harry Kane donned Bayern Munich's traditional brown lederhosen and celebrated atop the Marienplatz town hall balcony on Sunday as the club celebrated winning the Bundesliga title with their fans.
Kane, whose record-breaking season has earned him the Bundesliga's top scorer award for the third year in a row, joined his teammates and manager Vincent Kompany in traditional German costume to greet the Mayor of Munich, Dominik Krause, and present the trophy to a sea of Bayern fans singing "We are the champions."
The England captain helped Bayern seal the title with four games to spare, but celebrations commenced on Saturday after their 5-1 thrashing of Cologne on the final day of the season.
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Bayern finished the campaign with 122 goals, surpassing the previous Bundesliga record haul of 101.
"You've also set a historic goal record -- congratulations on breaking the record," Krause said before celebrations kicked-off in which every player was recognised and cheered on for their efforts this season.
"The team dressed up for the occasion," Bayern captain Manuel Neuer said. "It was a really nice day. We have a great team, we can beat any opponents. We've had a fantastic season and want to go on the attack again next season."