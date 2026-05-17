Harry Kane dons lederhosen as he celebrates second Bundesliga title with Bayern Munich

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Harry Kane donned Bayern Munich's traditional brown lederhosen and celebrated atop the Marienplatz town hall balcony on Sunday as the club celebrated winning the Bundesliga title with their fans.

Kane, whose record-breaking season has earned him the Bundesliga's top scorer award for the third year in a row, joined his teammates and manager Vincent Kompany in traditional German costume to greet the Mayor of Munich, Dominik Krause, and present the trophy to a sea of Bayern fans singing "We are the champions."

The England captain helped Bayern seal the title with four games to spare, but celebrations commenced on Saturday after their 5-1 thrashing of Cologne on the final day of the season.

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Bayern finished the campaign with 122 goals, surpassing the previous Bundesliga record haul of 101.

"You've also set a historic goal record -- congratulations on breaking the record," Krause said before celebrations kicked-off in which every player was recognised and cheered on for their efforts this season.

"The team dressed up for the occasion," Bayern captain Manuel Neuer said. "It was a really nice day. We have a great team, we can beat any opponents. We've had a fantastic season and want to go on the attack again next season."

Harry Kane was the Bundesliga top scorer. Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Players and staff of Bayern Munich wore traditional German lederhosen for their celebrations. Photo by S. Mellar/FC Bayern via Getty Images

Bayern Munich celebrated on the balcony of the Town Hall. Photo by Felix HÃ¶rhager/picture alliance via Getty Images

Vincent Kompany steered the team to glory. Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Harry Kane scored a hat trick on the final day of the season. Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Bayern fans flooded to the city center to celebrate with the team. Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Bayern scored 122 goals this season. Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images