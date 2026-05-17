Luke Shaw deserves England World Cup call-up - Michael Carrick

Manchester Uniter boss Michael Carrick congratulates Bruno Fernandes on equalling the most assists in a single Premier League season. (1:38)

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Manchester United boss Michael Carrick has said he believes Luke Shaw deserves a place in Thomas Tuchel's World Cup squad.

The England manager names his selection for this summer's tournament on Friday, but the 30-year-old left-back looks an outsider to make a fifth major tournament.

Shaw has been overlooked throughout Tuchel's reign, including in March when United teammates Harry Maguire and Kobbie Mainoo were called up by the German coach for the first time.

Asked if the full-back deserved a call-up having opened the scoring in United's 3-2 win against Nottingham Forest, former England international Carrick said: "I certainly think so, yeah.

Luke Shaw deserves a World Cup call-up according to manager Michael Carrick. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

"I haven't got much sway in the matter at all, but I certainly think so.

"Again, the consistency, just what he's capable of doing. The performance, the experience, his strengths, his attributes that he's got.

"For me, yeah, he's a fantastic full-back. I think between them, I think all three of them have done their chances no harm recently for sure."

Shaw has dealt with injuries and questions over his fitness since joining United from Southampton in 2014, but he has started every Premier League match so far this season.

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"To start every game is a really fantastic thing to be able to do," Carrick said. "Next season is a new season.

"There's different types of runs of game so that's part of adapting but then that's a little bit older and experience in knowing your body and managing things.

"He's at that stage now, Luke, where he's got an awful lot of experience.

"He's been here for a long time, he knows the club, he know what it feels like, he's known the ups and he's suffered some of the more challenging times.

"So, next season I think his experience will be valuable, however many games he plays."