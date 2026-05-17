Pep Guardiola warns Man City players against thinking they're 'special' after trophy double

Pep Guardiola says his Manchester City players are going "home" to prepare for their next league game, and are not allowed to celebrate their FA Cup win yet. (1:22)

Guardiola won't allow players to have 'even one beer' after FA Cup win (1:22)

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Pep Guardiola has warned his Manchester City players against thinking that they're "special" after winning a domestic cup double this season and urged the squad to use the success as a platform to challenge for bigger trophies.

City clinched the FA Cup with a 1-0 win over Chelsea at Wembley on Saturday. It follows victory in the Carabao Cup final against Arsenal in March.

Guardiola, however, has told the group to guard against complacency if they want to recreate the triumphs of other City teams before them.

Pep Guardiola's side won the domestic cup double. Photo by Alex Pantling - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

"The most important thing is the trophies are good and you know what it takes to compete and win and experience that but don't take it for granted," Guardiola said.

"You start to believe that you are special, you will just win the FA Cup.

"Special we are not. The moment that we think [that], we will not be in these places. Quite often, that is one of the things that through the years, we were OK with and we know how difficult it is just to arrive and after win it."

Guardiola denied his players a celebration on Saturday night and instead told them to focus on the trip to Bournemouth on Tuesday.

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The result at the Vitality Stadium will decide whether the Premier League title race with Arsenal goes down to the final day.

And the City boss is hopeful that winning the FA Cup will help the team's "energy" despite the quick turnaround.

"The fatigue will be the same, but the energy will be different," Guardiola said.

"Going to Bournemouth, losing [the final] would have been more difficult. I said take a shower and we'll go home and then we'll go to Bournemouth on Monday."