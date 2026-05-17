Feyenoord boss Robin van Persie criticises 'cynicism' around Raheem Sterling

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Robin van Persie defended Raheem Sterling and criticised the "cynicism" surrounding the former England winger after Feyenoord's win over PEC Zwolle on Sunday.

Sterling made his first Feyenoord start in recent weeks after spending recent matches on the bench, playing more than 70 minutes in the Eredivisie victory in Zwolle.

Reflecting on the winger's display, Van Persie said Sterling endured a mixed afternoon, but that the atmosphere surrounding the player was unjustified.

Feyenoord won their final game of the season as they confirmed a second-place finish in the league.

Raheem Sterling played just over 70 minutes for Feyenoord against PEC Zwolle on Sunday. Photo by ANP via Getty Images

"He was unlucky at times," Van Persie said. "But there were also a number of times where he was in a good position. In the second half, for example, when he produced a good run inside."

The Feyenoord coach, however, said he was more concerned by what he described as the tone of the criticism aimed at Sterling in recent months.

"Personally, I struggle with the cynicism surrounding him," Van Persie said. "I think respect is more appropriate. In any case, I don't like cynicism. I can't stand the whole atmosphere around him.

"Everyone has to know their place in that. And I think we sometimes go a bit overboard in the Netherlands regarding that."

Van Persie also pointed to Sterling's achievements in England and at international level, insisting the 31-year-old deserved greater respect regardless of his current form.

"He has scored 200 goals in England and played 82 international matches," Van Persie said. "And that is regardless of whether you think he plays well or not.

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"But I think the way we handle this as a footballing nation is really very bad.

Sterling did not speak to reporters after the match, with Van Persie adding that he would speak to Sterling privately about his experiences after the match.

"I an going to discuss that with him tonight," the Feyenoord boss added.

"We are having dinner with the group tonight. Then I will take a moment with him."

Information from ESPN Netherlands contributed to this report.