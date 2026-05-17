Nuno Espírito Santo says West Ham fans were right to criticise players

Steve Nicol has no hope for West Ham to get a result in a must-win clash against Leeds on the final day of the Premier League season. (1:03)

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Nuno Espírito Santo has admitted West Ham fans were right to chant that his players were "not fit to wear the shirt" after a 3-1 defeat at Newcastle left them on the brink of Premier League relegation.

The Hammers, who trail Tottenham by two points, could go down on Tuesday night if Spurs win at Chelsea, where even a draw would leave them on the brink ahead of their final game of the campaign at home to Leeds.

A section of the travelling support made their feelings abundantly clear on the final whistle, and Nuno had no problem with that.

He said: "It hurts a lot, of course. This is our job, this is our life, but the fans are right and today they show their anger and frustration and they have reasons to.

Nuno Espírito Santo understands West Ham fan frustration. Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images.

"It hurts, it hurts the boys, it hurts us, it hurts the club. That's why this week we should finish the season with dignity and respect for the fans.

"We should do better so we can show at the London Stadium to our fans a different performance and attitude in terms of the game.

"Anything is possible. Let's wait for Tuesday. Even though it's difficult, we're still alive. Let's see. There's some hope.

"But more than anything is respect. Let's prepare ourselves and show a better performance. This is what our fans deserve."

Nick Woltemade fired the home side into a 15th-minute lead with his first league goal since December, and Will Osula struck for the fourth time in six games four minutes later before doubling his tally after the break.

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Substitute Taty Castellanos reduced the deficit with 21 minutes remaining and then hit the crossbar, but it all proved to little, too late.

Nuno said: "Bad performance and a bad day for us. It's going to be a tough week ahead. After today, it's going to be a very tough week."

For opposite number Eddie Howe, there was pleasure at a much more fluent display, and the sight of Osula, who has been given his chance with expensive summer signings Woltemade and Yoane Wissa struggling for form, scoring for the fifth and sixth times in eight league games added to that.

Asked if the Denmark Under-21 international had done enough to secure a place in the team next season, Howe said: "I don't think he could have done any more.

"When you look at what he's done, the goal return that he's given us, and not just the goal return, as well his work ethic and his attitude.

"Being a number nine for Newcastle is incredibly difficult and there's a lot of responsibility on that position. Of course, Newcastle have had some iconic number nines over the years, so I think it's a great thing for a player to take on.

"But the responsibility is the big thing and he needs to continue to develop his game to do that over a longer period of time, but certainly he's put himself probably in pole position to do it."