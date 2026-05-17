Mikel Arteta praises 'magic' Emirates energy in Arsenal's trophy hunt

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Mikel Arteta has challenged Arsenal's "magic 12th man" to carry his side to the brink of Premier League glory against Burnley at the Emirates Stadium on Monday night.

The Gunners are just two matches away from their first league title in 22 years, and will host an already-relegated Burnley before their season finale at Crystal Palace six days later.

A win for Arsenal against a team which has lost five of their last six games, will pile the pressure on Manchester City who play a day later at Bournemouth.

Indeed, if Arsenal take all three points on Monday they will be crowned champions just 24 hours later if City lose against the Cherries.

Arsenal are still in search for their first lot of silverware this season. Getty

Just as prior to their triumphant Champions League semifinal against Atletico Madrid, thousands of Arsenal supporters are set to welcome the team coaches and create a febrile atmosphere ahead of the game.

The Emirates has been riddled with nerves for much of the calendar year, but the upturn in positivity in recent weeks has been palpable, with Arsenal fans growing in belief that this could be their season.

Arteta said: "They are our 12th man and the magic player. When the stadium provides that level of energy, passion and optimism, they play every single action with the team.

"When we have the ball, when the opponent has the ball, in every element, they live the game like that. The value of that is just infinite, you cannot measure it and the team becomes different. It is as simple as that."

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Arteta has worked hard to transform the Emirates into a hostile stadium for visiting teams.

He added: "It was the first thing I wanted to change because a few days before I was appointed here, I was on the other bench with Man City and that image, that feeling of the stadium, the crowd, 50% of the stadium was empty. It really got into me.

"I said 'with this, there is no project, this is not going to work,' and unfortunately it got worse very quickly because then COVID hit and then instead of 50%, we had zero. So, you make the job even harder.

"After that we had to rebuild everything. But when it's harder at the beginning, then it's better. So, to see that transformation and that joy on the people, it's something that is beautiful to watch.

"When you haven't won for that long, it's going to be edgy, and there's going to be those moments of doubt. And I'm very glad that we've turned that point, and we are very optimistic, but being very, very present as well."