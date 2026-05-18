Steel and savvy help Auckland, Sydney book A-League Grand Final date

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There is no Easter Bunny, there is no Tooth Fairy, and there is no Queen of England. This is the real world, and you need to wake up to an A-League Men Grand Final between Auckland FC and Sydney FC. Yes, the past weekend wasn't a good one for supporters of Adelaide United, the Newcastle Jets, and those who were hoping for the romance of seeing these two young sides, who began the year as rank outsiders, battle it out for an A-League title. Instead, the Toilet Seat will be decided when the Sky Blues head to Aotearoa to face Auckland this Saturday at Mount Smart Stadium.

For all the sentimentality that could have been derived from a final between the Reds and Jets, though, one can't say that across the two legs of the semifinals, Auckland and Sydney didn't earn their spot on the final day of the season. The Kiwis, in particular, were dominant as they marched into a packed-out Hindmarsh Stadium on Friday night -- arguably one of the most challenging environments in the Australian top flight -- and put Adelaide to the sword as they ran out 3-0 victors and secured a 4-1 aggregate win.

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After being able to pass one test when they went to Auckland, fell behind, and grabbed an equaliser in the first leg, Adelaide's relative lack of experience and professional steel was left exposed in the return fixture, both in how they responded to the big stage and the physical attention that Auckland was paying them. Indeed, go through the live social media commentary of the game and common refrains of "dirty" will dominate, but the visitors rode the line of what, generally, is expected to be a more lenient whistle in finals football to dictate terms throughout the game -- holding the Reds to just a single shot on target despite their 62% of possession.

This helped contribute to the hosts' decision-making repeatedly being at a level below where we've seen them this season, which, combined with their struggles to meaningfully get beyond what was a tall and physical back-five, saw their campaign end with something of a whimper. Auckland, meanwhile, were able to thrive under the attention from a packed-out Hindmarsh Stadium, hushing and celebrating in the opposition fans' faces and Steve Corica counting off "One, two, three -- zero" for the club's social media after the game.

We keep receipts in New Zealand. pic.twitter.com/Lgm8CG9keY — Auckland FC (@fc_auckland) May 15, 2026

Perhaps this shouldn't be surprising, given that while Adelaide has a reputation more for passion for their own side rather than hostility towards their opponents -- unless you're Melbourne Victory -- and Corica spent his coaching apprenticeship under Graham Arnold at the Sky Blues, a coach who perhaps has no equal in Australian football when it comes to manifesting a an underdog status to get his side up for the big games.

Now, Corica's sophomore outfit will become the first Kiwi side to host an Australian national league decider and, after Wellington Phoenix's loss to Melbourne City in Saturday's A-League Women Grand Final, are still in with a chance to become the first New Zealand side to be crowned ... Australian champion.

Undoubtedly, the young Reds players under Airton Andrioli will be better for the experience and be able to utilise the lessons learned from their defeat the next time they're in a high-stakes fixture. Of concern, however, might be that a significant chunk of their represented the perfect storm of several years of consistent development at a unit through the club's youth programs (under the charge of Andrioli, who was a youth coach during the tenure of Carl Veart) and then senior team and that, should they move onto bigger and better things in the near-future, the process would start anew for the Reds.

A similar problem is likely to confront the Jets in the offseason, with Lachlan Rose already confirmed heading to Scotland and reports that clubs -- both abroad and in the A-League -- are circling their best young talent. Mark Milligan's side didn't exit the playoffs with the same kind of thud as the Reds, but there were parallels with their elimination at the hands of Sydney FC, too: coming up against a physical and well-disciplined side that defended doggedly and, combined with the bright lights of finals football, being unable to keep the magic going for one more week.

Certainly, the Jets looked more like their regular selves than Adelaide did across the game. And Eli Adams' late equaliser, and the emotional outpouring that followed, made it look like there would only be one winner heading into extra-time. But the Sky Blues were able to ride that lenient finals whistle to keep them from settling into the kind of rhythm they probably needed to over the course of the 90, put in one of the better defensive performances we've seen for quite a while, and self-regulated enough after shipping a late leveller to take the game to penalties.

Much of the credit for this has to go to interim boss Patrick Kisnorbo. The Sky Blues have hardly set the house on fire in an attacking sense since his arrival, but there's a level of defensive solidity, commitment, and improved mentality that has become obvious across his short tenure. It's also important to note that for all the talk of the youth at Adelaide and Newcastle, he's not exactly doing it with Dad's Army, either: while Sydney's average age over the course of the regular season was 27.5, Kisnorbo deployed a starting XI with an average age of 24.8 in the second leg of the semifinal, including a third successive start for 16-year-old Akol Akon.

Kisnorbo, laden with A-League trophies from his time at Melbourne City, landed at Moore Park with a plan to succeed in finals football -- in which you don't need to win in the 90 minutes to advance -- and is executing. Whether this is sustainable over the course of a full season is an open question, as is whether he'd even want to play this way if given a full offseason to recruit and prepare a squad the way he wants, but if the reports of Sydney looking overseas for a new coach regardless of his performance are true, he's got a right to feel a bit aggrieved.

Regardless of his prospects, though, this Saturday he'll have a chance to become an A-League champion again, facing off against Corica for the third time in a decider, with the ledger currently square at one apiece. And while coming up against a Sky Blues legend in Corica with a trophy on the line may be a bit jarring for Sydney fans, they can at least take some mirth from knowing that Kisnorbo was only able to take their side to a Grand Final because their bitter rivals the Western Sydney Wanderers moved to poach off-contract Ufuk Talay midseason, and then likely leaked their interest in an effort to destabilise their rivals on the eve of the playoffs. Woops.