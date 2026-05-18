Stats: Fernandes' record 20, Bayern's huge 122, Messi at 911

Open Extended Reactions

As the European football seasons winds down in the top five leagues, Barcelona finished their LaLiga commitments with yet another home victory.

The Premier League, meanwhile, is heading for an exciting finish in all aspects -- the title race, the race for UEFA Champions League qualification, and relegation. Manchester City won yet another trophy, as they beat Chelsea in the FA Cup Final.

Over in Italy, with Inter Milan already clinching the title, AS Roma staked their claim for a UCL spot with a crunch win in the Rome derby against Lazio.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you the best of stats from the weekend's football matches:

FA CUP

20

Manchester City won their 20th trophy under Pep Guardiola, after beating Chelsea 1-0 in the FA Cup Final.

1

Erling Haaland's assist for the winner from Antoine Semenyo was his first goal contribution in a final for Manchester City, in his tenth final for the club.

Semenyo also became the first Ghanaian player to score in an FA Cup Final.

100%

Manchester City became the first team in history to have won all their games in both the League Cup and the FA Cup in a single season.

8

For the eighth time this season, Chelsea finished a game without a shot on target.

4

John McGinn scored his fourth Premier League goal from outside the box this season -- going level with Dominik Szoboszlai, Antoine Semenyo, and Anton Stach for the most such goals in the league this season.

17

Nick Woltemade snapped a 17-game run without a Premier League goal, as he scored his first goal since December in Newcastle United's 3-1 win against West Ham United.

20

Bruno Fernandes recorded his 20th Premier League assist of the season, leveling the all-time Premier League record jointly held earlier by Thierry Henry and Kevin de Bruyne.

Liverpool have now conceded 20 goals from set-pieces this season in the Premier League, the most by any team.

22

Sunderland have picked up 22 points from losing positions this season, the most in the Premier League.

36

Since Michael Carrick took over as Manchester United manager in January, no team has more points in the Premier League than them.

51

The 51 Premier League goals conceded by Liverpool this season are their most in a 38-game league season since 1914-15.

112

The four goals conceded by Liverpool in their defeat to Aston Villa ended a run of 112 Premier League games without conceding four or more goals for the Reds.

400

Manchester United's record of not losing a home game after leading at half-time has now stretched to 400 games.

3

Raphinha became the third Barcelona player, after Ferran Torres and Lamine Yamal, to have more than 20 goals in all competitions this season.

4

Raphinha had his fourth multi-goal game in LALIGA this season. Only Vedat Muriqi and Kylian Mbappé (with five each) have more.

13

Toni Martínez scored his 13th LALIGA goal this season with Alavés. Only three other players have scored more in a single LALIGA season for the club than him.

15

Real Madrid have now gone 15 LALIGA games unbeaten against Sevilla, tying their longest such streak against Sevilla.

17

Vinícius Júnior scored his 17th goal of 2026. Among players in Europe's top five leagues, only Harry Kane has scored more in this calendar year.

19

Barcelona finished their LALIGA season with 19 wins at home, a perfect record. They became the first team to win all their home games in a 38-game LALIGA season.

31

Barcelona now have 31 wins in LALIGA this season. With one game to go, they need one win to tie the all-time LALIGA record for most wins in a season, set by Real Madrid in 2011-12, and matched by Barcelona themselves in 2012-13.

94

Antoine Griezmann registered his 94th assist for Atletico Madrid in his 500th and last game for the club. He also has scored 212 goals for them.

1000

The loss to Real madrid was Sevilla's 1000th in LALIGA history, only Espanyol with 1186 losses and Athletic Club with 1031 losses have more.

2

Gianluca Mancini became the first player in the history of the Rome Derby to score twice in a single game.

10

Scott McTominay has scored ten Serie A goals for Napoli this season, the second time he's touched double figures since moving to Serie A from Manchester United.

6

With goals in consecutive games, Jamie Vardy has now scored six times for Cremonese in Serie A this season. Only Olivier Giroud, with seven, has more goals than Vardy, among players aged 38 or older in Europe's top five leagues this season.

9

Bayern Munich made it nine games this Bundesliga season where they've scored five goals or more. That is a new Bundesliga record.

94

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane scored his 11th hat-trick in the Bundesliga, in his 94th appearance in the league. That's the fastest to 11 hat-tricks in the Bundesliga, by far. The previous record was held by Gerd Muller, who scored his 11th hat-trick in his 183rd game.

122

Bayern finished the Bundesliga season with 122 goals, the most by any team in a single season of Europe's top five leagues since the 1963-64 season.

MESSI-RONALDO WATCH

4

Cristiano Ronaldo lost his fourth final as an Al Nassr player, as they lost the AFC Champions League 2 final against Gamba Osaka.

Lionel Messi had his fourtth straight MLS game with a goal and assist, his best such streak since a run of 6 between March-April 2024.

21

Messi has now scored against 21 of the 26 teams that he has faced in the MLS.

911

With his goal against Portland Timbers, Messi has now scored 911 goals in his career across games for club and country.

Information from ESPN's Global Sports Research contributed to this report.