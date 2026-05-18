Robert Lewandowski says goodbye to Barcelona faithful on 'emotional and difficult day'

Gemma Soler analyses Robert Lewandowski's contributions during his time at Barcelona, describing him as "the perfect role model." (1:12)

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Robert Lewandowski said goodbye to Barcelona on an "emotional and difficult day" as the Spanish champions beat Real Betis 3-1 at Spotify Camp Nou on Sunday in LaLiga.

Lewandowski, 37, announced this weekend that he will leave Barça this summer when his contract expires after four years with the club.

The Polish striker was given a standing ovation when he was substituted in the second half against Betis before addressing the crowd on the pitch after the game.

"For me, this has been a very emotional and very difficult day," said Lewandowski, who has scored 119 goals and won three LaLiga titles since signing from Bayern Munich for €45 million (£39.2m) in 2022.

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"When I arrived in Barcelona I knew that this club was big. Thanks to your love and support, I have had [an] incredible [time].

"From the very first day I felt here in Barcelona -- and also in this stadium -- as if I were at home. I will never forget when you chanted my name."

With the LaLiga title already wrapped up, Sunday's match against Betis, Barça's final home game of the campaign, was all about Lewandowski.

He wore the captain's armband, his name was chanted throughout and he was embraced by his teammates when he was finally taken off in the 85th minute.

A banner was also unfurled in the stands reading 'Robert, everything started with you,' and he was given a guard of honour when he eventually left the pitch almost 20 minutes after full-time.

On several occasions he came close to tears, notably when his family joined him on the pitch.

It was an emotional farewell for Lewandowski, 37, who played his last home game for Barcelona on Sunday. Photo by David Ramirez/Soccrates/Getty Images

"It has been an honour to play for this club," he added. "We have experienced great moments in these four years. I feel very proud of everything I have done and everything we have done together.

"Today I say goodbye to the stadium, but I will always carry Barcelona in my heart."

ESPN revealed Lewandowski had an offer to stay at the club, albeit on a reduced salary, but he has taken the option to move elsewhere after losing his status as a guaranteed starter under Hansi Flick this season.

Sources say he has interest from Saudi Arabia, the United States and Europe, but has not yet made a final decision on his next move.

Flick, who also coached Lewandowski at Bayern, winning the Champions League together in 2020, is grateful for the forward's contribution during his time in the Barça dugout.

"I think it was a perfect goodbye for him," Flick said in a news conference. "It was very emotional. You can see his heart is here, with this club, with the people here. I just have to say 'Thank you, Robert.'

"He gave us really fantastic, unforgettable moments, a lot of goals, a lot of titles. We will miss him. But it's part of life; part of the game.

"At the end, we see some players are leaving, players are coming, it's normal. But everyone will miss him. He is not only a world class player, but a fantastic person."

Lewandowski's Camp Nou send-off -- his final game will be in the season closer at Valencia next weekend -- did not get a goal, though, with Raphinha scoring twice as Barça beat Betis.

A penalty from Isco had briefly brought Betis back into the game at 2-1, but João Cancelo sealed a win which ensured Barça end the season with 19 wins from 19 at home in the league.

"I am really happy about that," Flick added. "It is the perfect season at home, this is fantastic. I am really proud of the team.

"The connection with the fans ... It's amazing to play here. There is a special atmosphere. When we arrive in the stadium, all the fans are out, they welcome us. It can give the players five to ten % more."