Transfer rumors, news: Who will Xabi Alonso sign first as Chelsea manager?

Chelsea interim boss Calum McFarlane says that if collisions in the FA Cup Final happened "anywhere else on the pitch they are a foul." (1:21)

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Xabi Alonso will begin work as Chelsea manager on July 1, but who will his first signings be? Plus, Brentford chase Bundesliga highly-rated Bundesliga teenager Said El Mala.

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TRENDING RUMORS

Igor Thiago has been in prolific form for Brentford this season, scoring 22 goals. Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

- Brentford forward Igor Thiago remains a leading target for Chelsea this summer following the appointment of Xabi Alonso as head coach, TEAMtalk reports. While the former Real Madrid manager will likely have some sway over future transfer moves, Thiago remains a player of interest for the club heading into the transfer window. Thiago, 24, has been nominated for the Premier League Player of the Season award after his 22-goal haul to date.

- Chelsea face competition for Morgan Rogers' signature from a host of European rivals, TalkSPORT reports. The England international is wanted by Arsenal, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain ahead of a potentially career-defining summer. According to TalkSPORT, a fee of around £80 million could be enough to convince Villa to let go of Rodgers, who still has five years remaining on his deal.

- Brentford are the latest Premier League club to show interest in Cologne winger Said El Mala, reports the Daily Mail. The 19-year-old has been on the radar of both Chelsea and Brighton for some time, with the latter heavily linked with a move back in January. However, they failed to agree on a transfer fee with Cologne, who refuse to lower El Mala's £43.6 million transfer valuation.

- Newcastle United are tracking AS Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara, transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed. Talks have reportedly already taken place between the player and club, with a move to Tyneside a distinct possibility in the coming months. However, the Magpies are one of several clubs keeping tabs on 22-year-old Camara, who has already been capped 41 times by Senegal.

- Bayern Munich are willing to let German international Alexander Nübel leave the club after his Stuttgart loan expires at the end of the season, reports Sky Germany. The goalkeeper has enjoyed a strong campaign under Sebastian Hoeneß, helping guide the Bundesliga club to a top-four finish. However, with Manuel Neuer staying at Bayern until 2027, the German champions are looking to sanction Nübel's exit over the summer months, either in the form of another loan or a permanent transfer.

EXPERT TAKE

play 2:04 Burley: Xabi Alonso will need control to survive at Chelsea Mark Ogden joins the 'ESPN FC' crew with the news that Xabi Alonso could be in charge of Chelsea in time for their next home game on Tuesday.

OTHER RUMORS

- Brighton are exploring a move for Hoffenheim winger Bazoumana Touré, who has also been linked with Liverpool in recent months. The 20-year-old Ivory Coast international has a transfer valuation around the £34 million mark. (Daily Mail)

- Leeds United fully expect club captain Ethan Ampadu to sign a new contract with the club despite recent links elsewhere. The Wales midfielder's contract has little over a year left to run. (Football Insider)

- Michael Carrick has signed a deal to become Manchester United's new permanent head coach as expected. His deal will run until 2028, with an option to extend by a further year. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Canadian international Nathan Saliba is high on Freiburg's shortlist of summer targets. Several English and Italian clubs are also tracking his development at Anderlecht. (Fabrizio Romano)

- With Napoli securing UEFA Champions League football, the Serie A side have triggered the £38 million clause to sign Rasmus Højlund in a permanent deal this summer from Manchester United. (Sky Sports News)

- Lech Poznan wish to renegotiate their purchase option for Celtic winger Luis Palma. The Polish outfit are hoping to lower the fee to around £2.6 million after Palma's impressive campaign. (Sky Sports News)

- Schalke and Alavés are leading the race to sign Union Touarga forward Tawfik Bentayeb, who is expected to cost around €4 million. (Santi Aouna)

- Roma midfielder Gianluca Mancini will ink a new deal with the club in the coming days. (Nicolo Schira)

- Wrexham are showing interest in Pisa full-back Idrissa Tourè, who has fallen down the pecking order at the Serie A club. (Nicolo Schira)

- Cologne midfielder Eric Martel is set to leave the club this summer, with Celtic and Freiburg among his suitors. (Ekrem Konur)

- Napoli boss Antonio Conte has hinted he might leave the club at the end of the season, having secured Champions League qualification for the Serie A side. (Football Italia)