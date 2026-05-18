Goalkeeper Ronald Koeman Jr. scores late penalty to rescue club from relegation

Open Extended Reactions

Ronald Koeman Jr. scored an important penalty for Telsar. Getty

Goalkeeper Ronald Koeman Jr. scored the crucial penalty to save his club, Telstar, from a relegation playoff in the Eredivisie.

Telstar were battling to avoid finishing third-from-bottom in the Dutch top flight which leads to a playoff against whoever finishes third in the second division for a spot in next season's Eredivisie.

The son of the legendary former Netherlands and Barcelona player Ronald Koeman ultimately had the final say.

However, Koeman Jr.'s match against fellow strugglers Volendam got off to the worst possible start when he conceded a goal to Anthony Descotte inside a minute. Danny Bakker ensured it was 1-1 at halftime.

But in the 88th minute, with Telstar required to avoid defeat to steer clear of the relegation playoff, they were awarded a penalty which their goalkeeper strode forwards to take -- risking a potential counter-attack which might have had dire consequences.

But Koeman Jr. slotted home his spot-kick and Telstar ran out 2-1 winners, condemning Volendam to a playoff against second-division Willem II with a place in next season's Eredivisie at stake.

- Netherlands' Matthijs De Ligt ruled out of World Cup after back surgery

- 2026 World Cup: List of squads, players announced so far

- Who will start? Predicted XIs for 2026 World Cup contenders, hosts

His father is currently the manager of the Netherlands national side and will lead them to the World Cup this summer.

Koeman Sr. has managed Southampton and Everton in the Premier League while his son, 30, has carved out a career on home soil, and has ensured Telstar will play top-flight football once again next year.