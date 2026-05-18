Alexander-Arnold joins current Liverpool players to 'like' Mo Salah's controversial social media post

Open Extended Reactions

A number of former and current Liverpool players have liked Mohamed Salah's recent Instagram post, in which he said the club must return to a "heavy metal style" of football.

The Egyptian winger drew widespread attention for his comments made on social media on Saturday, following his side's 4-2 loss at Aston Villa.

"Us crumbling to yet another defeat this season was very painful and not what our fans deserve," he said.

"I want to see Liverpool go back to being the heavy metal attacking team that opponents fear and back to being a team that wins trophies. That is the football I know how to play and that is the identity that needs to be recovered and kept for good".

Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike and Dominik Szoboszlai are among the players to have liked Mohamed Salah's Instagram post. Photo by Ed Sykes/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

The comments came among recent criticism of Liverpool boss Arne Slot, who recently said he has "every reason" to believe he will remain in post next year.

Since Saturday, several of Salah's teammates have 'liked' his post, including two who commented their support.

Florian Wirtz, Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones, Hugo Ekitike, Andy Robertson and Jeremie Frimpong all liked the post.

They were joined by Ibrahima Konaté, Ryan Gravenberch, Giovanni Leoni, Calvin Ramsay and Wataru Endo.

Ekitike commented a 'handshake' emoji, while Jones added an 'applause' emoji underneath the post.

Numerous likes came from former players -- including Trent Alexander-Arnold, who left Merseyside for Real Madrid last summer.

Other Premier League-winning squad members Luis Díaz, Roberto Firmino, Jordan Henderson, Darwin Núñez and Jarell Quansah all liked the photo.

- Wayne Rooney: 'Selfish' Mo Salah should be dropped by Liverpool for social media post

- Liverpool's latest stumble becomes reflection of poor season

- Should Liverpool sack Arne Slot? Weighing the arguments for and against

The club themselves or Arne Slot are yet to publicly comment on Salah's remarks, but the social media reaction indicates a strong level of support among the first team.

Salah will leave the club at the end of the current campaign after nine years, in which he has scored 191 Premier League goals, won two top-flight titles and a Champions League trophy.

Their final game of the season will see them welcome Brentford to Anfield on May 24.