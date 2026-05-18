Footballer stabbed on train describes harrowing ordeal

Jonathan Gjoshe was attacked on a train. Getty

Former Scunthorpe defender Jonathan Gjoshe revealed he was stabbed seven times during an attack on a train last year.

The 23-year-old was one of those attacked during a mass stabbing on a train in Cambridgeshire in November.

Gjoshe was travelling from Doncaster back to London and recalled the moment he was stabbed.

"I was just sitting on the train, chilling. The train's done this stop. Then suddenly someone's come over my right shoulder and stabbed me," Gjoshe said in an interview with the BBC.

"I got stabbed in the shoulder first, that was the first stab. I remember jumping over the table, jumping over the chairs.

"I was just running down the corridor, telling people, 'There's a guy with a knife, run, I've been stabbed, run.' I was screaming. I think I was the first person that got stabbed. I felt the pain. But adrenaline kicked in.

"As I got down the first carriage or the second carriage, I pulled the alarm and I was just drenched with blood."

Asked how many blows he sustained, Gjoshe replied: "Seven. Seven wounds. I got stabbed seven times."

Gjoshe was with Scunthorpe last season and had been loaned out to Bottesford Town, where he had been playing on the day of the attack.

It was announced by Scunthorpe earlier this month Gjoshe had not been retained and the defender is hoping to return to football.

"It's happened, it's life, thank God I'm alive, that's the main thing. Can't look back at it, just got to move on," he said. "My main thing was getting back to football, that was the only thing on my mind. Getting back to football, playing and hoping I would get that chance."

Anthony Williams, 32, was charged with 10 counts of attempted murder over the incident and will stand trial at Cambridge Crown Court in October.