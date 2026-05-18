Neymar involved in furious referee row after incorrect substitution

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Neymar was wrongly substituted against Coritiba. Getty

Neymar was involved in a heated referee altercation after being mistakenly substituted in Santos' league game against Coritiba.

The incident took place in the second half when Neymar went down to receive treatment for a calf problem. At the same time, the forward's number went up on the substitution board with Robinho Jr. on in his place.

Neymar didn't see he had been substituted and went back on the field after receiving treatment. When he realised what had happened, he confronted referee Paulo Cesar Zanovelli to tell him that left-back Escobar (No. 31) was the player who should have left the field.

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The game went on despite Neymar's remonstrations on the sideline. After asking the Santos coaching staff for the paper slip they gave the officials for the substitution, he brandished it to the broadcast cameras where it showed that it was indeed No. 31 who was supposed to have come off.

Neymar furiously pointed a guilty finger at the fourth official but the substitution stood. Santos were already 3-0 down at this point and the loss left them in 16th place.