West Ham relegated from Premier League after season of despair

Open Extended Reactions

West Ham have been relegated alongside Wolves and Burnley. Getty

West Ham have been relegated from the Premier League after a dreadful season.

They required a win against Leeds United on the final day of the 2025-26 campaign on Sunday and needed Tottenham, who were 17th before kick-off, to lose to Everton. Although West Ham held up their end of the bargain with a 3-0 win at home, they were relegated because Tottenham won 1-0.

West Ham were left with a nervous wait to discover their fate because Tottenham's match ended 10 minutes later but, knowing the score, their supporters and players were slumped at the final whistle at the London Stadium.

The east London club will play in the Championship next season, bringing an end to their 14-year run in the top flight.

Nuno Espírito Santo took over when Graham Potter was sacked as manager in September but has been unable to steer West Ham to safety.

Wolves and Burnley will also be relegated from the Premier League this season.

Jarrod Bowen said to Sky Sports: "It hurts. A horrible place to be in football. Relegation for a club like this? It hurts. We did enough today but throughout the season we haven't.

"You can pinpoint many things but when you go out on the pitch it's about players turning up week in and week out. Last season we managed to wriggle out of it, but we haven't this time. We have been there all season.

"It's not something that has just happened. The last couple of seasons, we have been below the standards. We haven't done enough consistently to pick up the points.

"We have not been good enough and we have paid the biggest price. We thought maybe it was a one-off season -- in the European season we finished 14th but no one remembers as we won a trophy.

"We didn't do enough on the pitch to grind out results. We have been leading games and dropped points, in this league, you have to fight and earn every point."

Espírito Santo was asked about his future, and said: "For the respect we have for the supporters, it is not the moment to speak.

"Out of respect for them, tomorrow will be a new one [day]."