Barcelona confirm Fermín López foot surgery; World Cup in doubt

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Spain midfielder Fermín López is likely to miss this summer's World Cup after fracturing a metatarsal in his right foot in Barcelona's win over Real Betis on Sunday.

Fermín, 23, was taken off at half-time and underwent tests at Barça's training ground on Monday which confirmed he will need surgery on the injury.

Barça have not yet confirmed how long Fermín will be sidelined before, but with Spain kicking off their World Cup campaign in less than a month against Cape Verde on June 15, sources told ESPN the odds are stacked against him being back in time.

"Fermín suffered a fracture to the fifth metatarsal bone in his right foot in the game against Betis," Barça said Monday. "He will undergo surgery."

After making his full Spain debut in 2024, Fermín was a part of the squad which won the European Championships that summer.

That same year, he also represented his country at the Olympic Games in France, scoring six goals as La Roja won the gold medal, including two in the final against France.

Fermín has also developed into a key player for Barça, scoring 13 goals and providing 17 assists this season as Hansi Flick's side won LaLiga and the Spanish Supercopa.

He joins a growing list of injury concerns Spain have ahead of the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Barça teammate Lamine Yamal and Athletic Club winger Nico Williams are both currently sidelined with hamstring injuries, although coach Luis de la Fuente is hopeful they will be able to play some part in the group stage.

Midfielders Rodri and Mikel Merino are also likely to make the final squad despite struggling with injuries at various points of the season.

After their opener against Cape Verde in Atlanta, European champions Spain close Group H with fixtures against Saudi Arabia and Uruguay.