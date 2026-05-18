MLS Power Rankings: Nashville bests LAFC to close in on top spot

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It's Monday, MLS action is back, and it's time for ESPN's Power Rankings.

Which team looks the strongest? Which one is in for a long year? Our writers studied the action from across Matchday 14 to come up with this week's order. Let's dive in.

Previous ranking: 1

Thomas Müller was back in the lineup on Saturday, but Vancouver ended the weekend in second place of the Supporters' Shield standings after a 1-0 loss to Houston. The Whitecaps finished the match without their stalwart keeper, Yohei Takaoka, after he was sent off in the 64th minute for a professional foul to the last man and will miss next week against San Diego.

Previous ranking: 3

Nashville came out the victors in one of the biggest matches of the weekend, beating LAFC 3-2 at home with a hat trick of goals (including two free kicks) from Hany Mukhtar, putting him past the 100 goals mark.

Previous ranking: 4

Miami has three consecutive wins ahead of its final pre-World Cup test against Philadelphia after beating Portland 2-0. With the FIFA World Cup looming, Lionel Messi proved again his ability to break through anybody with dexterity as he opened the scoring for his 12th goal of the season.

Previous ranking: 2

The Quakes stumbled for a second straight game in a 3-2 defeat to Dallas. They're still second in the West and have time to right the ship, but that brings San Jose to a four-game winless run (two draws, two defeats) with the World Cup break looming.

Previous ranking: 7

Zavier Gozo enthusiasts had more to celebrate this weekend. Salt Lake's rising star (and a dark horse to make the U.S. men's national team World Cup roster) scored his sixth goal of the year in a 2-1 win against Colorado. Gozo's fellow stellar youth talent Sergi Solans added the second to mark his sixth on the season as well.

Previous ranking: 5

With Hugo Lloris injured, LA struggled to stop Nashville's attack in a 3-2 defeat featuring three goals from Mukhtar. After tearing into the 2026 season, LAFC haven't won a game since April 25, with one draw and three straight defeats in that time frame.

Previous ranking: 6

One week after beating RSL, the Sounders stumbled in a 2-0 loss to the Galaxy. Despite outshooting LA 5-2 on target, JT Marcinkowski held them off while Andy Thomas proffered zero at the other end.

Previous ranking: 8

Dallas is a dark horse, capable of handing anybody a difficult matchup. That was true against San Jose, as FCD handed the Western Conference's second-place side its second loss in as many matches with a 3-2 win highlighted by Petar Musa's 12th goal of the season and a 93rd-minute match winner from Sam Sarver.

Previous ranking: 9

After a surprise 3-1 defeat to 29th-place Kansas City in the midweek, the Galaxy got back on track with a 3-2 win over Seattle. Gabriel Pec scored the opening goal as he continues to build back toward his peak MLS performances.

play 0:55 Gabriel Pec's smart finish puts Galaxy in front vs. Sounders Gabriel Pec's smart finish puts Galaxy in front vs. Sounders

Previous ranking: 10

The Loons had patches of dangerous attacking momentum and a flurry of chances at the end, but Matt Turner's five saves helped down them in a 2-1 defeat to the Revs. A tough test against RSL awaits next.

Previous ranking: 11

Fun fact: there has been only one game this entire season that Hugo Cuypers has not scored in. With his 67th-minute goal in a 2-0 win over Montreal, the Belgian has 13 ahead of the final pre-break game.

Previous ranking: 12

After beating the Loons 2-1, the Revs continued their soaring momentum as they marked their third win in four games and their seventh in eight at home. Turner's stock stays hot as the World Cup roster nears, with a five-save performance to keep the Loons limited.

Previous ranking: 13

After succumbing to a 5-3 loss to Inter Miami in midweek, Cincinnati battled to a 3-3 draw against San Diego over the weekend. Despite not scoring, Evander was the difference-maker in the final third while Tom Barlow provided a brace of goals, including a 98th-minute equalizer.

Previous ranking: 14

The Pigeons fell behind first in the Hudson River Derby but rallied for a second-half equalizer from Andrés Perea to earn a 1-1 draw against Red Bull New York. With the tie, NYCFC are undefeated in three ahead of a game against Nashville next weekend.

play 1:09 New York Red Bulls vs. New York City FC - Game Highlights Watch the Game Highlights from New York Red Bulls vs. New York City FC, 05/16/2026

Previous ranking: 15

The Red Bulls had the better first half in a game with swings in momentum, Jorge Ruvalcaba's fifth goal of the season giving them the advantage, but they'd eventually settle for a 1-1 draw with NYCFC. Like their rivals, the Red Bulls are undefeated in three (two wins, one draw) ahead of a two-game road trip starting in Kansas City.

Previous ranking: 16

In a wild ending to a 3-3 draw against Cincinnati featuring two goals after the 95th minute, San Diego is undefeated with three draws and a win in its past four matchups. With a brace, Marcus Ingvartsen's 11 goals are good for third in the MLS Golden Boot standings. SDFC will finish the pre-World Cup portion of the season with a tough test against Vancouver.

Previous ranking: 18

Houston ended Vancouver's seven-game unbeaten streak in a 1-0 victory thanks to a 96th-minute goal from Guilherme, which he struck to the bottom left corner to beat the Whitecaps' backup goalkeeper. That makes three wins in the Dynamo's past four games after they lost to RSL in midweek.

Previous ranking: 17

After losing in midweek to NYCFC, Charlotte put on a dominant display in a 3-1 win against an injury-riddled Toronto. The Reds managed a few big opportunities despite their absences, but Kristijan Kahlina came up big with three saves to tilt things in Charlotte's favor.

Previous ranking: 19

Portland was soaring last week in a 6-0 victory over Kansas City, but settled for a 2-2 draw against Montreal in midweek and fell 2-0 to Inter Miami over the weekend. With one match to go before the World Cup break, the Quakes won't be easy to right the ship against.

STREAM FUTBOL AMERICAS ON ESPN+ Herculez Gomez and Cristina Alexander debate the biggest storylines and break down the best highlights that soccer in the Americas has to offer. Stream on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

Previous ranking: 20

João Peglow came to the rescue in the 89th minute against St. Louis, scoring his first goal to secure a 1-1 draw. With one foot just inside the playoff positions, this tepid team could end the first half of the year on a strong note if it secures three points in its final pre-World Cup test against Montreal.

Previous ranking: 23

While being outshot on target, Roman Bürki's four saves helped limit D.C. while Chris Durkin provided a 50th-minute goal (his second of the season) in a 1-1 draw. St. Louis will finish the pre-break part of the season with an interesting head-to-head battle against Austin.

Previous ranking: 21

The Rapids are in need of a turnaround quick as a 2-1 loss to RSL marks their third loss in four games ahead of a challenging U.S. Open Cup quarterfinal against San Jose, then Dallas and San Diego waiting after.

Previous ranking: 24

After three straight defeats in the regular season, the Crew collected a 1-1 draw against Philadelphia. It's not the strongest team in the league, but a point on the road is better than three weeks with none.

Previous ranking: 22

Austin suffered a second straight defeat in a 2-1 loss to Kansas City while playing at home and despite taking the early lead with a 45th-minute volley from Mikkel Desler. Fumbling the lead against the last-place team while conceding two late goals at home is the type of mishap that keeps a team lingering below the playoff line throughout the season.

Previous ranking: 25

With a daunting injury list, Toronto was short-handed in a 3-1 loss to Charlotte, although the Reds rallied for a few good opportunities despite their availability.

STREAM ESPN FC DAILY ON ESPN+ Dan Thomas is joined by Craig Burley, Shaka Hislop and others to bring you the latest highlights and debate the biggest storylines. Stream on ESPN+ (U.S. only).

Previous ranking: 26

Montréal's two-game unbeaten run came to an end in a 2-0 loss to Chicago. The momentum is still there: the Canadians outshot Chicago 15 to 11 and five to four on target but were limited by Chris Brady.

Previous ranking: 27

Just a few days before playing one another in the U.S. Open Cup, Orlando took the early lead with a 17th-minute goal from Griffin Dorsey (his second of the season), but Atlanta had the better of the chances before Maxime Crépeau ultimately was beaten by Jay Fortune's 85th-minute goal in the 1-1 draw.

Previous ranking: 29

Milan Iloski's fourth goal of the year was sorely needed as his second-half equalizer sealed a 1-1 draw against Columbus. While he didn't get on the score sheet, Cavan Sullivan continues to display his quality in a Union side looking for rebirth.

Previous ranking: 28

After conceding early, Atlanta chased the game against Orlando and put Crepeau to the test on multiple occasions, finally breaking through in the 85th minute with Fortune's second goal of the season to secure a 1-1 draw.

Previous ranking: 30

SKC secured a much-needed win after beating Austin 2-1 in Texas despite trailing. Two goals in three minutes at the end of the match secured just their third win of the season.