Roberto De Zerbi warns Spurs 'not safe yet' from Premier League relegation

Tottenham Hotspur boss Roberto De Zerbi says his side have the quality to stay in the Premier League after their 1-1 draw against Leeds. (1:41)

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Roberto De Zerbi has warned Tottenham "are not safe yet" as they bid to secure their Premier League status against rivals Chelsea on Tuesday.

Spurs only realistically require one point from their final two fixtures to avoid relegation after 18th-placed West Ham lost their penultimate match at Newcastle on Sunday, to stay two points off the north London club and with an inferior goal difference.

However, De Zerbi was quick to dispel any notion on Monday that Tottenham were relaxed and ready to start summer planning.

"We can't forget one month ago what was the situation. We are not safe yet," De Zerbi said amid a flurry of questions about the future.

Tottenham were held to a 1-1 draw against Leeds. Getty

"It is not correct if I answer you now. Before answering your question, we have to [take] a point in the Premier League and especially in the Premier League to [take] one point, you have to fight and play very well.

"We have to keep focused on the game and then we can answer and make a big press conference. But now is not the right time."

De Zerbi's immediate focus is on who plays in goal at Stamford Bridge after first-choice Guglielmo Vicario returned to training following hernia surgery at the end of March.

With Antonín Kinsky able to produce a string of fine displays and saves since his recall last month, the Spurs boss hinted the young Czech stopper would continue.

"Vicario is available to play. I decide tomorrow," De Zerbi said.

"No, it's not difficult. It's easy," De Zerbi said, when asked if he faced a tough decision about who will start in goal on Tuesday.

"Yes, Vicario is No.1 but we have to consider the physical condition, the momentum, everything, but I have a big relationship with Antonin Kinsky and Vicario as well and there will not be any problem."

Dominic Solanke is out through a hamstring injury and will miss the trip to Chelsea, where Spurs have a record of one win in 35 league meetings.

"Stamford Bridge is difficult," De Zerbi said.

"Tough stadium because the players of Chelsea in the last 30 to 25 seasons have been fantastic. But tomorrow is a new game."

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James Maddison made his first competitive appearance in 375 days in the 1-1 draw with Leeds last Monday and despite a "small problem", he is primed for another cameo off the bench on Tuesday.

"At the beginning of this week, he didn't work for a small problem, but yesterday and today, James is working very well," De Zerbi said.

"Now he's not ready to play 90 minutes. I want to speak with him tomorrow morning and to take the best decision we can."

There was also praise for injured Tottenham captain Cristian Romero, who has resumed individual training after a knee problem but De Zerbi refused to discuss his future beyond this season.

"Cristian Romero is a big player. He is an amazing guy because he has been a great captain in my time even though he didn't play," De Zerbi said.

"It is a good question [about Romero's future] but it is the wrong timing, no? First of all now, the focus is Chelsea."