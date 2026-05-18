Arsenal 1-0 Burnley: Mikel Arteta's side take huge step towards Premier League title - as it happened

Mikel Arteta says his Arsenal side are enjoying every moment in the Premier League title race and in their preparations for the Champions League final. (2:59)

Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal took a huge step towards the Premier League title as Kai Havertz's header proved decisive against the already-relegated Burnley.

Mikel Arteta's side restored their five-point lead over title rivals Manchester City, and should Pep Guardiola's side drop points against Bournemouth, Arsenal will be crowned champions on Tuesday.

Bukayo Saka delivered a superb corner delivery for Havertz who rose highest to head it home and place Arsenal within touching distance of a first league title in 22 years.

Re-live the action below.

Mikel Arteta's side have finished runners-up in each of the last three seasons, behind Manchester City and Liverpool.

But Arsenal's fate is now in their own hands heading into the final week of the campaign, and winning is a must as they target a first league title since the 2003-04 season.

If City avoid defeat to Bournemouth, the title race will go down to the wire on the final day of the season on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola's side face a demanding challenge against Bournemouth, who are currently on a 13-match unbeaten run in the league, further complicated by a congested run of playing three matches in seven days.

Arsenal travel to Crystal Palace for their season finale, while Manchester City host Aston Villa.