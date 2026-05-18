Real Madrid to sign Wolfsburg's Lineth Beerensteyn - sources

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Real Madrid are close to finalizing the signing of Wolfsburg forward Lineth Beerensteyn, multiple sources have told ESPN.

Netherlands international Beerensteyn, 29, is out of contract with the German club next month, and Madrid are now on the brink of confirming her arrival on a free transfer.

Beerensteyn will strengthen coach Pau Quesada's attack and fill the void left by Naomi Feller, who is set to leave Real Madrid for Paris Saint-Germain.

The signing would be Madrid's third ahead of the 2026-27 season, following deals for Andreia Jacinto and Elisa Senss.

Lineth Beerensteyn is set to join Real Madrid. Photo by Swen PfÃ¶rtner/picture alliance via Getty Images

Beerensteyn has extensive experience in European football, having played for Bayern Munich, Juventus and Wolfsburg.

Madrid view her as quick, powerful and good on the ball, and versatile in her ability to play across the front line.

Madrid are looking to improve next season, and build a squad capable of challenging in the Champions League after two consecutive eliminations in the quarterfinals, against Arsenal and Barcelona.

As well as Beerensteyn, Madrid are still working on signing Mayra Ramírez and Niamh Charles from Chelsea.

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The Liga F club also showed interest in Wolfsburg's Ella Peddemors and Bayern's Klara Bühl, but do not now expect to pursue them any further.

At the same time, Madrid made a move to sign Eintracht Frankfurt's Géraldine Reuteler.

However, club sources are now ruling out her signing, believing that Reuteler is set to join Arsenal.