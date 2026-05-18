Arsenal owners: 'No standing still' after coming weeks

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Arsenal co-owners Stan and Josh Kroenke insisted "there will be no standing still when the season ends" with the club in striking range of a Premier League and Champions League double.

Arsenal beat Burnley 1-0 on Monday night in their penultimate game of a league season which could yield the Gunners' first title in 22 years.

Arsenal are now five points clear in first place and if they beat Crystal Palace on the final day of the season on May 24, they cannot be caught by second-place Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta's side will then take on Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final on May 30 as they bid to win the tournament for the first time in the club's history.

Ahead of Monday night's pivotal fixture at the Emirates Stadium, Stan Kroenke and his son Josh said in a statement: "We will give everything we've got to win major trophies and you can rest assured that everyone at the club will continue the hard work to make the coming weeks unforgettable.

"The connection we feel with our supporters fills us with pride.

"Between us, we are building something very special and, wherever this month of May takes us, there will be no standing still when the season ends.

"Never before have we won as many games in a season as we have this time out -- our 43 victories so far surpassing the 41 of our double-winning 1970-71 season.

"We talked about reaching new heights during our pre-season tour to Singapore and Hong Kong, and those wins show the journey we're on to achieve that.

"We have made great strides and now we all hope and believe we can take the final steps required to reach the top.

"We will do it together."

Information from PA was used in this report.