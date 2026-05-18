Sources: Manchester City expect Guardiola exit after season

Gab Marcotti discusses Pep Guardiola's reported Manchester City departure at the end of the season, with Enzo Maresca lined up as a replacement. (1:49)

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Manchester City are resigned to losing Pep Guardiola as their manager at the end of the season, sources told ESPN.

A number of players and staff believe Guardiola will quit this summer after 10 years at the Etihad Stadium.

The coach, 55, has repeatedly dodged questions about his future.

Sources close to City insisted "nothing has changed" when approached by ESPN on Monday.

Guardiola is under contract until 2027 but has a break clause that allows him to leave at the end of the current campaign.

A number of other sources have confirmed that Guardiola is expected to depart.

Club bosses, however, are keen to avoid distractions while the team is still in the Premier League title race and have yet to officially confirm Guardiola's decision.

After Arsenal won 1-0 against Burnley at the Emirates on Monday, City must beat Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday or Mikel Arteta's team will be crowed champions for the first time since 2004.

Sources have told ESPN that former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is City's top choice to replace Guardiola.

Maresca left Stamford Bridge in January and has been sounded out about the role at the Etihad, where he previously served as Guardiola's assistant.

Guardiola won his 20th trophy as City boss with the 1-0 victory over Chelsea in the FA Cup final Saturday.

The club has planned a celebration event to parade both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, won against Arsenal in March, the day after the final game of the season against Aston Villa.

City are also set to rename a stand at the Etihad in honor of Guardiola, sources told ESPN.