Neymar named to Brazil's World Cup squad despite doubts on fitness

The moment Brazil fans inside the Museu do Amanhã discovered Neymar has been included in the World Cup squad. (0:46)

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RIO DE JANEIRO -- Neymar made Brazil's World Cup squad Monday, a selection many local analysts and former soccer players deemed unlikely only days ago.

Neymar, 34, is Brazil's all-time top goal scorer with 79 and will appear at his fourth World Cup. The Santos striker has struggled to return to top fitness since he tore his left ACL in October 2023.

"He has improved his fitness," Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti said at a news conference in Rio de Janeiro. "He will be an important player in this World Cup."

The coach added that he preferred experienced players, including Neymar, for some spots in his squad.

"He has experience in this kind of competition, the love of our group; he can create a better environment in this group. We chose Neymar not because we think he'll be a good substitute. We chose Neymar because we believe he can help the team, whether it's for one minute, five minutes, 90 minutes or even taking a penalty," Ancelotti added.

Brazil fans celebrated Neymar's inclusion in the final 2026 World Cup squad in Rio de Janeiro. AP Photo/Bruna Prado

Shortly before the squad was announced, Neymar changed his Instagram bio in a revealing way. He previously had referred only to Santos as where he was currently playing, but he added Brazil. Ancelotti, who took over in May 2025, had not summoned Neymar until Monday.

Brazil's 26-man squad also features its main players in recent years, Vinícius Júnior and Raphinha.

Lyon's Endrick and Bournemouth's Rayan earned their first World Cup call-ups, winning the race for the final forward spots over Chelsea's João Pedro and Real Betis' Antony.

Ancelotti has had a troubled spell in Brazil so far with many injured players out of his squad. Rodrygo and Estêvão are the ones he will miss the most in North America.

"It was very difficult to choose the 26 players because the competition in this country is so high. Some players who were with us will not be on the list. I am very sorry, and I want to thank them for their effort," Ancelotti said.

"We believe this is a squad capable of playing quality football for the national team, with an extraordinary collective spirit, attitude, and concentration. I know it is not the perfect list, but the perfect team does not exist."

Ancelotti extended his contract with the Brazilian Football Confederation last week to the 2030 World Cup.

"We have the best coach in the world with us," Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) president Samir Xaud said. "We have to make the most of him. One year of work is not enough. I made a point of renewing his contract before the World Cup, regardless of the result, because I believe he has a lot to contribute to Brazilian soccer."

Brazil open their World Cup campaign against Morocco in New Jersey on June 13, followed by Haiti and Scotland in Group C.

Brazil's World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Éderson (Fenerbahce), Weverton (Gremio)

Defenders: Alex Sandro, Danilo, Léo Pereira (Flamengo), Bremer (Juventus), Ibañez (Al-Ahli), Wesley (Roma), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal), Douglas Santos (Zenit St. Petersburg)

Midfielders: Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle), Casemiro (Manchester United), Danilo (Botafogo), Fabinho (Al-Ittihad), Lucas Paquetá (Flamengo)

Forwards: Endrick (Lyon), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Igor Thiago (Brentford), Matheus Cunha (Manchester United), Raphinha (Barcelona), Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid), Luiz Henrique (Zenit St. Petersburg), Neymar (Santos), Rayan (Bournemouth)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.