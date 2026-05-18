Arsenal's Mikel Arteta: I will be 'the biggest ever' Bournemouth fan

The "ESPN FC" crew question why VAR didn't intervene following Kai Havertz's "dangerous" challenge during Arsenal's win over Burnley. (2:04)

Open Extended Reactions

Mikel Arteta said he will be the "biggest ever" Bournemouth fan on Tuesday with his Arsenal team on the brink of their first Premier League title for more than 20 years.

After Arsenal's tight 1-0 win over Burnley on Monday, Manchester City must win at the Vitality Stadium to keep the title race alive until the final day.

And asked whether he would be a Bournemouth supporter for 24 hours, Arteta said: "The biggest ever.

- Sources: Manchester City expect Guardiola exit after season

- Sources: José Mourinho agrees to two-year deal to rejoin Real Madrid

- Roberto De Zerbi warns Spurs 'not safe yet' from Premier League relegation

"I think we are all supporters of Bournemouth because we know what it means."

Arsenal are within touching distance of their first title since 2004 thanks to Kai Havertz's first-half winner against Burnley.

It was the second nervy game in a row following the 1-0 win over West Ham and Arteta admitted his nerves might not be able to handle watching City face Bournemouth in what could turn out to be the deciding game.

Mikel Arteta said he will be "the biggest ever" Bournemouth fan when they face Manchester City on Tuesday night. Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

"I thought the amount of hair that I have was never going to go away, but this job is going to test it too the limit," he said.

"I don't long how long I'm going to watch it, but I will be there in front of the TV. I don't know how much I can watch. I planned to watch it with my family but I don't know for how long."

Regardless of what happens in Manchester City's clash with Bournemouth, if Arsenal win against Crystal Palace on the final day, they will be crowned Premier League champions for the first time in 22 years.