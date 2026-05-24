Socceroos World Cup Daily: Two absolute bolters join Australia's training squad

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ESPN's Socceroos Cup Diaries has you all you need to know about Australia's journey in North America, all in one place. Join Joey Lynch and Alex Hatzikostas they go behind the scenes in the Socceroos camp and give the inside word on all the action at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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May 23: On the ground in Sarasota

What's that? Two more people have been added to the Socceroos' pre-World Cup training camp in Florida!? No, it's not a pair of wonderkids plucked from the depths of NPL Victoria, it's ESPN's Joey Lynch and Alex Hatzikostas!

Each day, we'll bring you the latest and greatest in the form of ESPN's Socceroos Cup Diaries, and there's already plenty to discuss. Veteran Socceroos Jackson Irvine, Mathew Leckie and Harry Souttar were full participants in training on Saturday as they look to prove their form and fitness before coach Tony Popovic names his squad on June 1.

The side has suffered a blow, however, after confirmation that Nicholas D'Agostino has withdrawn from camp with a leg injury that will dash his hopes of making the final 26-man squad.

A further collection of players is expected to fly in over the coming days, but Popovic and his staff are also now facing an anxious wait to find out if Riley McGree will be one of them after he limped off with an apparent hamstring injury in Middlesbrough's playoff final loss to Hull City.