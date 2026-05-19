Transfer rumors, news: Man United linked with Dortmund duo

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Manchester United are eyeing a pair of Borussia Dortmund stars, but they face stiff competition from other European clubs. Plus, Xabi Alonso wants to sign a goalkeeper when he starts as Chelsea boss.

Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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TRENDING RUMORS

Man United are keen on both Karim Adeyemi and Julian Ryerson. Geert van Erven/Soccrates/Getty Images

- Manchester United and Chelsea are firmly in the mix to sign Karim Adeyemi with Borussia Dortmund willing to let the forward leave this summer, according to TEAMtalk. The 24-year-old has stalled on contract negotiations with Dortmund and his contract deal runs out next summer, so they are open to allowing him to leave for around €60 million to €70 million to avoid losing him on a free transfer. United believe Champions League football makes them a strong candidate to sign Adeyemi, while Chelsea have made contact with his representatives. Liverpool are also monitoring him, and Paris Saint-Germain hold a strong interest.

- With regards to Dortmund, Manchester United may not be done there. United are interested in full back Julian Ryerson, reports Sky Germany. United want to sign a back-up option for Diogo Dalot, although signing the 28-year-old would rely on Noussair Mazraoui leaving Old Trafford. The Norway international has a contract that runs until 2028 and Dortmund are happy with him, so it would take an offer worth over €30 million for the Bundesliga club to let him leave.

- Liverpool remain interested in Inter Milan right back Denzel Dumfries, having looked at the Netherlands international back in January, reports Italian transfer journalist Nicolo Schira. The 30-year-old has a €25 million release clause in his Inter contract, which will be in action between July 1 and July 31. Dumfries has been key for Inter in recent seasons, helping them to last season's Champions League final, followed by lifting Serie A this year.

- Xabi Alonso joining Chelsea has seen a change in the club's intended starting goalkeeper, with Mike Penders no longer on course to be their No. 1, according to TEAMtalk. AC Milan's Mike Maignan is a serious option for the Blues having been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge in both of the last two transfer windows. Brighton's Bart Verbruggen and Sunderland's Robin Roefs are also on their shortlist, but there are concerns about their lack of elite-level experience. Chelsea also admire Everton's Jordan Pickford, Atalanta's Marco Carnesecchi and Porto's Diogo Costa.

- AC Milan could move to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic as a free agent if they qualify for the Champions League, according to Calciomercato. Milan are third in Serie A, ahead of Roma on goal difference and two points in front of both Como and Juventus with one game to play. Signing the 26-year-old could still rely on Massimiliano Allegri remaining with the club, but Vlahovic has a clear desire to play Champions League football next season.

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN's resident scout Tor-Kristian Karlsen outlines why multiple elite clubs could chase Karim Adeyemi this summer.

Adeyemi is one of Europe's most tricky top level forwards to label. On one hand, he is productive and equipped with a highly appealing skillset, while on the other his consistency issues persist. When breaking through at Red Bull Salzburg looked like a potential superstar with his tremendous acceleration, curved runs, left-footed finishes and penalty-box instinct. Yet, you could argue that Dortmund haven't seen that talent realised over extensive periods. There have been magnificent Champions League nights, but also extended quiet spells, injuries, tactical uncertainties and questions over his decision-making. That being said, the appeal is still there, and his contract being due to expire next season represents a huge market opportunity. That opportunity comes off the back of Adeyemi's best season at Dortmund. He has developed his game under Dortmund head coach Niko Kovac, improving his counter-pressing and showing more willingness to fit into the collective rather than basing his input around occasional attacking movements. Teams will need to take a risk on his consistency. As of now, he is still not a week-to-week threat, and he can struggle without space to run into behind a defensive line. However, he is edging closer to becoming a modern Premier League forward and is still young enough for a club to take a chance on him.

OTHER RUMORS

play 2:04 Burley: Xabi Alonso will need control to survive at Chelsea Mark Ogden joins the 'ESPN FC' crew with the news that Xabi Alonso could be in charge of Chelsea in time for their next home game on Tuesday.

- Chelsea are ready to offload Liam Delap with Newcastle United, Everton, Brighton & Hove Albion, Sunderland and Ipswich Town all interested. (TEAMtalk)

- Monaco could look to renegotiate deals to re-sign Wout Faes and Simon Adingra when their loans from Leicester City and Sunderland respectively end, despite having clauses giving them the option to make the deals permanent for €7.5 million and €17 million. (L'Equipe)

- Al Sadd are ready to re-open talks to try to sign Lazio center back Alessio Romagnoli. (Nicolo Schira)

- Toulouse want to sign Paul Nardi as a free agent with the goalkeeper's Queens Park Rangers contract ending in June. (Footmercato)

- Inter Milan are considering renewing their interest in Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones. (The Times)

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- Galatasaray have made contact with Julian Brandt about signing the attacking midfielder as a free agent when his Borussia Dortmund contract ends. (Patrick Berger)

- Borussia Dortmund are looking at Hertha Berlin's Kennet Eichhorn, Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri, Nacional's Samuel Martinez, Brighton & Hove Albion's Matt O'Riley, Crvena Zvezda's Vasilije Kostov and Lille's Matias Fernandez Pardo. (Sky Germany)

- Newcastle United striker William Osula has interest from Everton, Aston Villa and Bundesliga clubs. (The i Paper)

- Celta Vigo's Oscar Mingueza is on Everton's radar as the Toffees look to replace Seamus Coleman. (TEAMtalk)

- Lutsharel Geertruida wants to stay in the Premier League once his loan from RB Leipzig to Sunderland ends, with Everton interested in the defender. (Football Insider)

- Werder Bremen want €20 million for the transfer of goalkeeper Mio Backhaus, with Newcastle United and Freiburg among the several clubs becoming more active with their interest. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Como are interested in winger Lorenzo Venturino, who is on loan at Roma from Genoa. (Nicolo Schira)

- Concrete talks are ongoing as Monaco keep pushing to sign Cercle Brugge left back Nazinho. Stuttgart are also interested. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Borussia Monchengladbach hold a concrete interest in Hannover midfielder Enzo Leopold. (Sky Germany)