Scotland World Cup squad LIVE: Steve Clarke announces 26-man group

Craig Burley and Frank Leboeuf look at Group C, with Brazil, Morocco, Haiti and Burley's Scotland looking to qualify. (1:23)

Do Scotland have a shot of qualifying in a group with Brazil and Morocco? (1:23)

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Steve Clarke is set to name his squad for the upcoming World Cup as Scotland's preparations for their summer campaign continue. You can find out who is named as it happens live with ESPN.

This will be Scotland's first appearance in the global showpiece in 28 years after they qualified in dramatic fashion before Christmas.

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Stoppage time goals from Kieran Tierney and Kenny McLean gave Scotland a 4-2 win over Denmark on the last day of UEFA qualifying, sparking delirium in Hampden Park with a ticket to America secured.

The draw handed to Clarke and co is a tough one as Brazil, Morocco and Haiti join them in Group C.

Scotland will open against Haiti on June 13 in Boston before taking on Morocco on June 19 at the same venue.

They finish their group campaign on June 24 against Brazil in Miami.