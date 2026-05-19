Mohamed Salah's heavy metal Liverpool post 'selfish' - Jamie Carragher

Julien Laurens says Liverpool should have gone for Xabi Alonso instead of keeping Arne Slot, after Alonso agreed to become the next Chelsea manager. (0:55)

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Jamie Carragher has reignited his war of words with Mohamed Salah by labelling the departing star as "selfish" for hitting out at Liverpool's style of play on social media.

The Egypt international, who is set to make his final Liverpool appearance in their final game of the season against Brentford at Anfield this weekend, said the club needs to rediscover their "heavy metal" brand of football in what has been viewed as criticism of head coach Arne Slot's style of play.

Carragher, who criticised Salah earlier in the season after the forward said he felt he had been "thrown under the bus" by Liverpool and that his relationship with head coach Arne Slot has broken down after Liverpool's 3-3 draw with Leeds, gave his assessment of Salah's latest comments to Sky Sports.

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"I'm not surprised," Carragher said. "I told everybody, 'something else will come before the end of the season. He'll drop another bomb a little bit like Ronaldo did on the way out of Manchester United.' I thought it may come after the end of the season when he'd moved on, but no.

"Less than two years ago, I called him selfish for doing an interview and I think that rings true again. Liverpool have a really important week. They are still not fully qualified for the Champions League and it should be about Liverpool FC, not Salah FC.

"It's vital that Liverpool make the Champions League positions, but I'm not surprised and it's not a good look at all."

Jamie Carragher has not been impressed by Mohamed Salah's Liverpool criticism on two occasions this season. James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Salah's post came after Liverpool suffered a damaging 4-2 defeat at Aston Villa which left them fifth in the Premier League table and added to the growing pressure on Slot's position as head coach.

"Us crumbling to yet another defeat this season was very painful and not what our fans deserve," Salah said in a post on X.

"I want to see Liverpool go back to being the heavy metal attacking team that opponents fear and back to being a team that wins trophies. That is the football I know how to play and that is the identity that needs to be recovered and kept for good.

"It cannot be negotiable and everyone that joins this club should adapt to it."

Former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney has said that he thinks Slot should drop Salah for the final game of his Liverpool career this weekend as a result of his comments.

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