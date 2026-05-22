Pep Guardiola to step down as Man City boss at end of season

Gab Marcotti discusses Pep Guardiola's reported Manchester City departure at the end of the season, with Enzo Maresca lined up as a replacement. (1:49)

Open Extended Reactions

Pep Guardiola will step down as Manchester City manager this summer, the club confirmed on Friday.

The 55-year-old will take charge of his final game against Aston Villa on Sunday before bringing to an end his trophy-laden 10-year stay at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola has chosen to take advantage of a break clause in his contract -- set to run until June 2027 -- and leave a year early.

Pep Guardiola's decade at Manchester City is set to end. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

He will take up a role as global ambassador and will give technical advice to clubs within the City Football Group.

Guardiola departs having won 20 trophies as City boss, including six Premier League titles, three FA Cups, five League Cups, the Champions League and Club World Cup.

"Don't ask me the reasons I'm leaving," he said. "There is no reason, but deep inside, I know it's my time. Nothing is eternal, if it was, I would be here. Eternal will be the feeling, the people, the memories, the love I have for my Manchester City.

- Premier League, Man City won't be the same after Guardiola