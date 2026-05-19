Liverpool revive an all-time classic for 2026-27 home kit

Julien Laurens says Liverpool should have gone for Xabi Alonso instead of keeping Arne Slot, after Alonso agreed to become the next Chelsea manager. (0:55)

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After putting up a pretty half-hearted Premier League title defense this season, Liverpool are already looking to next term with the launch of their new 2026-27 home kit.

The Reds have not messed about, either, producing an homage to both one of the club's most successful periods and most enduring jersey designs.

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Inspiration has been sought from Liverpool's classic 1989-1991 home shirt, which was worn during the tail end of the club's incredible era of domestic and European dominance that spanned the 1970s and '80s.

Synonymous with the likes of John Barnes, Ian Rush and Jan Mølby, the iconic kit with the white geometric pattern was worn by Liverpool while they galloped to the 1989-90 First Division title in Kenny Dalglish's final season as player-manager.

Liverpool's Hugo Ekitike models the updated version of the club's 1989-91 home kit, which has become a beloved retro classic in the years since. Adidas

It then took the club three decades to clinch another league championship, when Jürgen Klopp eventually delivered the Premier League title to Anfield in 2019-20.

The contemporary rework bears all the hallmarks of that famous late '80s design, with a deep red base speckled in multitudes of white triangles and bars just like the original version.

The trim is kept simple, to complement the shirt's busy pattern, and the oversized stripes favored by Adidas at the moment (see also Arsenal and Manchester United's home kits for next season) are draped down the shoulders.

The accompanying goalkeeper jersey is also worthy of note given that it is also inspired by the same retro triangular print, much like the kit worn by Bruce Grobbelaar between the sticks all those years ago.