Want a 10-foot Lionel Messi inflatable that looks nothing like him? You're in luck

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If you've ever dreamt of watching Lionel Messi play in your own backyard, then the latest offering from the Argentina superstar's commercial partnership with Lowe's hardware stores might be the next best thing.

With the 2026 World Cup looming, Lowe's have created a 10-foot tall, light-up inflatable effigy of the man himself, which fans can proudly display on their lawn for the duration of the tournament.

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The inflatable is roughly twice the size of the real thing and includes Messi standing holding a football while dressed in a full Lowe's kit. The likeness isn't entirely accurate -- the face appears to be closely modelled on actor Bradley Cooper, rather than the Inter Miami star -- but there is some nice attention to detail with the inclusion of his sleeve tattoos.

The mega-Messi inflates in seconds and can be illuminated from inside with a bright LED bulb, meaning that it can be kept on display all through the night -- which is certain to make your house the talk of the neighbourhood.

On sale for $99, the 10-foot inflatable is already available to Lowe's reward scheme members with a limited number set to turn up at selected stores across the 11 U.S. World Cup host cities later this week.