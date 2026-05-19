Carlo Ancelotti explains why João Pedro, Chelsea's Player of the Season, missed out on Brazil World Cup squad

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João Pedro has been named Chelsea Men's Player of the Season, just hours after finding out he would not be in Brazil's World Cup squad.

The striker received more than 60% of the votes cast in Chelsea's online poll after a debut season in which he has struck 20 goals.

However, the Brazilian's strikers omission from the World Cup squad will have soured what has been an impressive year with the Premier League side.

Carlo Ancelotti explained his decision to leave João Pedro out of his final 26-man squad: "I understand that people say European soccer is different, that it's more intense, but we have to take many things into account.

"As we've said before, playing soccer here is very complicated-a grueling schedule, travel, the heat-it's hard to compare.

"Then there are the players' individual characteristics. Of course, we're sad about João Pedro.

"Given the season he had in Europe, he probably deserved to be on this list, but, unfortunately, with all due awareness and respect, we chose another player. I'm sorry for João Pedro and everyone else."

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In an Instagram post, the Chelsea striker expressed his disappointment at being left out.

"I tried to give my best at all times," he said.

"Unfortunately, it wasn't possible to fulfil this dream of representing my country in a World Cup, but I remain calm and focused, as I always try to be.

"Joys and frustrations are part of football. From now on, I wish good luck to everyone who is there and I will be just another fan cheering for them to bring the sixth title home."

Brazil open their World Cup campaign against Morocco in New Jersey on June 13, followed by Haiti and Scotland in Group C.