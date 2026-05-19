England squad for 2026 World Cup predicted: Harry Kane's stand-in? Eberechi Eze or Morgan Gibbs-White?

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England's players had their final chance to impress Thomas Tuchel on national duty back in March. The 1-1 draw with Uruguay and 1-0 defeat to Japan were their two final pre-squad selection England auditions.

As England stuttered, Thomas Tuchel watched on, gathering information as he continued finetuning his thoughts ahead of naming his final 26-man squad for this summer's World Cup.

That announcement comes this Friday as Tuchel unveils the group he hopes will end the men's team's 60-year wait for silverware.

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Since that underwhelming pair of matches back in March, where Tuchel worked with an expanded 36-player group in an X-Factor audition-esque environment, the England manager has been on the road. The TV cameras inevitably pick his face out in the crowd wherever he goes, as his players finish off their domestic seasons, battling for titles and European honours or scrapping against relegation.

He was spotted at Chelsea-Nottingham Forest, and Bayern Munich vs. PSG, where he saw his captain Harry Kane but also analysed potential opponents waiting for England in the knockout stages of the World Cup. He was at Arsenal to see their 1-0 win over Atlético Madrid, and then it was to Villa Park, where he had a chat with Prince William and watched the likes of Ollie Watkins, Ezri Konsa, Elliot Anderson and Morgan Rogers. He was there at the FA Cup final as Manchester City edged past Chelsea 1-0.

The opportunities for players to stake their claims are gone. Injuries will have scuppered some hopefuls' chances. Form has plummeted for some and picked up for others. And all the while Tuchel has been watching, plotting and envisaging how his team will look when they kick off their World Cup campaign against Croatia on June 17.

So ahead of Friday's squad announcement, here's the state of play as we look at a probable 26-man squad and the other contenders.

Goalkeepers (3)

Jordan Pickford, Dean Henderson and James Trafford are widely expected to compete for a spot between the sticks for England this summer. Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

ON THE PLANE

Jordan Pickford | 32 years old | Everton

England's undisputed No.1, as has been the case for the last four major tournaments. He's been in impressive form for Everton this season -- including this save off Sandro Tonali -- and will bring plenty of experience between the sticks.

Dean Henderson | 29 years old | Crystal Palace

This is one of the few areas where the pecking order is well established. Henderson will head to the World Cup as England's second-choice option, having got the odd start when Pickford's been rested. He has been one of the few stable parts of a turbulent season at Palace and will look to guide them to their first European trophy in the Conference League final next Wednesday.

James Trafford | 23 years old | Manchester City

This is going to be a tricky pick for Tuchel. Nick Pope is back in charge at Newcastle ahead of Aaron Ramsdale, but Tuchel has usually turned to Trafford as third-choice. Trafford signed for City ahead of this season, hoping to be their new first-choice keeper, but then along came Gianluigi Donnarumma.

So Trafford's gametime has largely come in the FA Cup and League Cup. It wasn't what he planned, but whenever he's played, he's done well. He kept a clean sheet in the FA Cup final in front of the watching Tuchel.

ON THE FRINGES

Brighton veteran Steele is expected to go in the Tom Heaton role -- the fourth goalkeeper, sitting outside of the 26-man squad and there to help with training. He is Brighton's No. 2 and has only played 35 Premier League games since joining the club in 2018.

Aaron Ramsdale | 28 years old | Newcastle United

Ramsdale is vying for the Newcastle No. 1 spot after a tough few years, so competition for places is no stranger to him. Ramsdale was dropped from the squad after Uruguay without playing a second, so overall, Trafford is ahead of him.

Nick Pope | 34 years old | Newcastle United

Pope is also in the mix for the third-choice keeper spot and is back as first-choice at Newcastle under Eddie Howe.

Centre-backs (4)

Marc Guéhi seems a lock to start for England in their first group game against Croatia. Michael Regan - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

ON THE PLANE

Marc Guéhi | 25 years old | Manchester City

Guéhi made the step up from Palace to City in January and has slotted into Pep Guardiola's side with ease. Before that, he had to cope with his projected move to Liverpool breaking down in the summer transfer window, but Tuchel was impressed with how he handled it.

He hasn't been an ever-present under Tuchel, but he will be a starter come the summer. He captained the team against Japan. He has had a breathless end to the season, but is likely to start this summer.

John Stones | 31 years old | Manchester City

Stones' season has been disrupted through injury, a troublesome thigh problem limiting his recent involvement. He has featured in five major tournaments for England and will bring valuable experience if Tuchel gambles on him. Injury scuppered his chances of featuring for England in their latest matches, and Guardiola has kept him on the bench for their title run-in. If he does travel this summer, then it's on his body of work rather than recent form.

Ezri Konsa | 28 years old | Aston Villa

He's established himself as one of Tuchel's favourites, having featured prominently throughout the World Cup qualification campaign. He was part of the group that reached the Euro 2024 final, and has impressed for Villa this term. He also brings versatility, as he can cover both right-back and centre-back.

Dan Burn | 34 years old | Newcastle United

Burn had a strange start to life under Tuchel. The manager FaceTimed him at 10 p.m., telling him he'd made the squad back in March 2025, and then reprimanded him for still being awake. Since then, Tuchel has turned to him as part of the rotation in defence, and Burn should be on the plane this summer.

He brings an aerial presence, but also calmness at the back, and can cover left-back too. He was included among the 11 players who were rested for the Uruguay game.

ON THE FRINGES

Harry Maguire | 33 years old | Manchester United

Maguire's two-year spell in the international wilderness ended when Tuchel called him into the latest squad. At that point, his last England minutes had come under Carsley, and in the intervening period, he'd barely heard from Tuchel. But then came a WhatsApp message as he prepared to journey to Bournemouth with United, and his wait was over.

It was a deserved recall for Maguire, who's impressed this season and has been a rare consistent performer amid the rollercoaster ride that is United. He did well against Uruguay, but Tuchel later said he was the fifth-choice centre-back behind Guehi, Stones, Konsa and Chalobah. He was used as a late impact sub against Japan and made an immediate impact. He featured for England in both the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, and at Euro 2020, but missed out on Euro 2024.

Fikayo Tomori | 28 years old | AC Milan

The AC Milan defender hasn't featured for England in three years, but worked his way back into the squad for the last two matches. He started against Uruguay but was one of the players who left ahead of Japan. On the periphery, as things stand.

Jarell Quansah | 23 years old | Bayer Leverkusen

He was originally picked in this squad, but was ruled out through injury, harming his chances of making the final cut. He's done well for Bayer Leverkusen this season and made his England debut against Albania in their last World Cup qualifier.

Trevoh Chalobah | 26 years old | Chelsea

He won his sole England cap under Tuchel last year in that defeat to Senegal, but hasn't played a minute since. He was part of the squad at the end of 2025, but an ankle injury scuppered any chance of him making this latest camp. Tuchel name-checked him as being ahead of Maguire in the pecking order, so he still has a chance of going to the World Cup, but he needs to impress before the season's end.

Levi Colwill | 23 years old | Chelsea

He could be a late bolter for the squad. He made his England debut in October 2023 and was picked by Tuchel for their defeat to Senegal, but missed much of this season due to an ACL injury he suffered back in August. He made his comeback for Chelsea in their 3-1 defeat to Forest on May 4, and impressed in their draw with Liverpool the following Saturday. Tuchel was there at Wembley to watch him get more minutes agains City.

Full-backs (4)

Nico O'Reilly's breakthrough season could see him rewarded with a place in England's starting XI this summer. Michael Regan - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

ON THE PLANE

Nico O'Reilly | 20 years old | Manchester City

This has been O'Reilly's breakthrough season at City, and his versatility will be a welcome addition to Tuchel's squad, given that he can cover left-back and midfield. His outstanding performance in the Carabao Cup final has only added to his claim for a spot in the squad. He got his first call-up in October to the squad and has since won three caps, including a start against Japan.

Reece James | 26 years old | Chelsea

James has had an injury-disrupted couple of seasons, but looked to be getting into a wonderful rhythm for Chelsea this term, including signing a new long-term deal, until his latest hamstring injury stopped him in his tracks in mid-March.

He made his comeback off the bench against Liverpool and started the FA Cup final. If he's 100% fit, expect him to start at right-back for Tuchel. This would be his second major tournament for England, having missed the 2022 World Cup and Euro 2024 through injury.

Tino Livramento | 23 years old | Newcastle United

He can play both sides of defence and has been linked with a big-money summer move, with several teams reportedly keen on his services after a hugely impressive campaign in both the Champions League and Premier League for Newcastle. But injury has come at a cruel time for him. He injured his thigh against Bournemouth in late April and is unlikely to play again for Newcastle this season, but the hope is he'll be fit for England's warm-up matches.

He made his England debut under Carsley and has added to that tally under Tuchel. He'd have won more had it not been for a knee injury, which curtailed the end of 2025 for him.

Lewis Hall | 21 years old | Newcastle United

Hall's stock rose after his performance against Barcelona's Lamine Yamal back in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 match. His Newcastle teammate Kieran Trippier says he is one of the best left-backs in the world, and this could be his breakthrough international tournament if he gets the nod. His two caps came under Lee Carsley, with Tuchel yet to give him a shot, and if he is to feature in the World Cup, he'll have to get ahead of his Newcastle teammate Livramento for the left-back spot.

ON THE FRINGES

Trent Alexander-Arnold | 27 years old | Real Madrid

It hasn't been the most straightforward debut season for Alexander-Arnold in La Liga, with a hamstring injury and muscle tear in his left leg interrupting his progress at Real Madrid. But he looks to have won the right-back spot for the time being.

With England, he's barely featured under Tuchel, but his versatility will help, alongside his big tournament pedigree, having played in two Euros and two World Cups for his country. However, after being left out of the recent squad, his chances of making the cut look limited.

Myles Lewis-Skelly | 19 years old | Arsenal

A year ago, you'd have thought he'd have been nailed on for a World Cup spot. But after his breakout 2024-25 campaign, he found his game-time limited at Arsenal this season and has been omitted from Tuchel's last two squads. But as Arsenal closed in on that elusive Premier League title, Lewis-Skelly regained his space in the first-team, bolstering their midfield. His versatility and run of form could see him burst back into contention.

Djed Spence | 25 years old | Tottenham Hotspur

If James or Livramento miss out through injury, then Spence is next cab off the rank. Spence can play on both sides of defence, and made his England debut back in September. He last featured in October, but Tuchel is a fan of versatility, and Spence can also cover midfield. Predominantly, he'll be challenging Livramento, O'Reilly and Hall for the starting left-back spot. In Spurs' difficult season, Spence's form has been a rare bright point.

Luke Shaw | 30 years old | Manchester United

He's had his most consistent season for United for a while, and his tally of just 34 caps in 12 years tells the tale of his unfortunate luck with injuries. He hasn't featured yet under Tuchel.

Ben White | 28 years old | Arsenal

He left the England squad midway through the 2022 World Cup amid talk of a fallout with the coaching staff and hadn't been seen since before he was called up to the latest squad after Quansah withdrew.

He made the headlines against Uruguay after he was booed as he entered the field, scored the equaliser and then gave away a contentious penalty late on. He then started against Japan, but every touch was booed by some corners of England fans. He looked to be building some momentum for club and country, but a knee injury in Arsenal's win at West Ham looks to have ended his chances of making the squad.

Centre midfielders (4)

Will Thomas Tuchel play both Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson in the heart of England's midfield? Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

ON THE PLANE

Declan Rice | 27 years old | Arsenal

He's one of the contenders for player of the season in the Premier League, so Rice is on the plane and starting for England this summer. He can play as a six or an eight (and at centre-back if needs be) and has featured for his country in the last three major tournaments. Didn't feature against either Uruguay or Japan, but his place on the plane is secure.

Elliot Anderson | 23 years old | Nottingham Forest

Anderson has emerged as England's first-choice option in the No. 6 role and is the favourite to partner Rice in the heart of the midfield this summer. He's on seven caps and was one of the 11 players who Tuchel rested ahead of Uruguay, before playing the full 90 minutes against Japan. Since he made his debut under Tuchel in September, he kept his place for the remainder of the year.

"Anderson is a key player for us at the moment," Tuchel said in November. "He is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League -- that's why he is with us and starting for us. He deserves it because he has been nothing but impressive." He has maintained his high level in recent matches for Forest.

Jordan Henderson | 35 years old | Brentford

Henderson was in the international wilderness in the latter days of Southgate's reign and was left out of the Euro 24 squad. It followed a season where he'd cut short his Al Ettifaq stay and joined Ajax, where he played for 18 months. It was towards the end of that spell in the Eredivisie that Tuchel recalled him, and since his move back to the Premier League and Brentford, he's featured more for England, largely from the bench.

He's vying with Wharton and Anderson for the starting No.6 spot, but he has played in six major tournaments dating back to Euro 2012 and brings a wealth of experience.

Kobbie Mainoo | 21 years old | Manchester United

He was in the wilderness for both club and country at the start of the season, but Michael Carrick's appointment at United has given him a new lease of life. He started the Euro 2024 final for England, and after his latest call-up, he could yet gatecrash the squad. He came off the bench against Uruguay and started in midfield in the Japan match. He's an incredible talent and his recent new contract at Manchester United is testament to his perseverance and impressive form.

Adam Wharton | 22 years old | Crystal Palace

The central midfielder has four caps to his name and is yet to hold down a first-team spot under Tuchel. He featured in their last two World Cup qualifiers, but Anderson is ahead of him in the pecking order at No.6. But he remains one of the best passers of the ball in the Premier League and is on the radar of several major clubs.

He was part of Southgate's 26-man squad for the Euros in 2024, but didn't play. He came on at half-time against Uruguay and was released back to his club afterwards after suffering a knock. He finally got his first goal for Palace in their draw with Brentford.

ON THE FRINGES

Conor Gallagher | 26 years old | Tottenham Hotspur

He moved back to the Premier League in January from Atlético Madrid, only to enter the maelstrom at Tottenham. He played for Tuchel in the defeat to Senegal and hasn't featured since.

James Garner | 25 years old | Everton

Garner's first call-up to the latest squad was just reward for consistently impressive form for Everton. "I told myself at the start of the season that this season has to be the season that I can show everyone what I can do, and I think so far I have done," Garner said.

He made his debut against Uruguay and was one of the few positive points to come out of the game. He then featured again against Japan, and you wouldn't be surprised to see his name in the squad this summer.

Alex Scott | 22 years old | Bournemouth

He was called up to the England squad for the November qualifiers by Tuchel, but was left out of the latest one. He's been impressive for Bournemouth all season.

Attacking midfielders (3)

Jude Bellingham's place in England's starting XI is under threat. Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

ON THE PLANE

Jude Bellingham | 22 years old | Real Madrid

Bellingham didn't feature in either of their matches in March, with Tuchel managing his return to fitness carefully after a hamstring injury. Bellingham hasn't had the most straightforward time under Tuchel, with the head coach previously saying his mother found some of Bellingham's on-field behaviour "repulsive". Tuchel subsequently apologised.

Bellingham was omitted from the squad last October, but is now back central in Tuchel's plans. Tuchel sees him as a No.10, and he is a world-class player who featured prominently for England in the last two major tournaments.

Morgan Rogers | 23 years old | Aston Villa

Carsley handed Rogers his England debut back in Nov. 2024 and progressed to being part of Tuchel's first-choice XI in the latter stages of the World Cup qualification campaign. For much of the season, he's been outstanding with Aston Villa, with a combined goals and assists tally of 24 (13 goals, 11 assists) to date and was in the golden 11 rested by Tuchel for Uruguay. He can play anywhere along the forward line but looks likely to be competing primarily for a spot in the No. 10 role.

Cole Palmer | 24 years old | Chelsea

It hasn't been a straightforward season for Palmer. He's had this troublesome groin injury, and Chelsea have had a bonkers campaign where they've flitted between the brilliant and the absurd. Palmer has shown glimpses of his boundless ability, but hasn't hit the same numbers as the 2023-24 and 2024-25 campaigns. Though at his best, he's one of the best players in the world and someone who can flip the balance of the match in an instant.

His sub appearance against Uruguay and start versus Japan were his first minutes under Tuchel this season. He is a rare talent, but his place is in the balance.

ON THE FRINGES

Eberechi Eze | 27 years old | Arsenal

Eze was named in Tuchel's latest England squad, but was forced to withdraw with a calf injury. That was suffered in Arsenal's 2-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen, where Eze scored a wonderful goal. He's been in fine form for Arsenal this season, where he's prospered after his summer move from Crystal Palace. The calf injury came at a bad time, but he returned quickly and has been in fine form for Arsenal.

Morgan Gibbs-White | 26 years old | Nottingham Forest

In what has been a turbulent season for Nottingham Forest, Gibbs-White has managed to put in consistently impressive performances. He can count himself unfortunate if he misses out on the World Cup squad.

He was superb for Forest in helping them escape the drop, and even picked up a nasty cut to his forehead for all his endeavour. That saw him miss the second leg of their Europa League semifinal, but he played well against Manchester United and scored a neat goal. Under a different manager, he'd be a shoo-in, but Tuchel has preferred other players in that No. 10 slot.

Phil Foden | 25 years old | Manchester City

Foden's form has fluctuated this season, but, like Rogers, his versatility works in his favour. He hasn't featured a huge amount under Tuchel, with injury working against him, while he was omitted alongside Bellingham for the October camp last year. He featured off the bench in their final two World Cup qualifiers of 2025 and started against Uruguay and in the false 9 spot for Japan.

This is going to be a tough position for Tuchel to pick, and seeing Foden as someone who can play as a No. 9 helps his cause, but at the moment, his position is in jeopardy.

He didn't make an impact against Uruguay and was forced off in the 57th minute after a nasty challenge from Ronald Araujo. Against Japan, he struggled to get into the game in an unfamiliar position but showed glimpses of the Foden we know with his neat assist in City's 3-0 win over Palace. He was an unused substitute in the FA Cup final. He's recently signed a new contract through to 2030 with Guardiola's side.

Wingers (5)

Marcus Rashford is likely to start on England's left flank. Alex Davidson - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

ON THE PLANE

Bukayo Saka | 24 years old | Arsenal

Saka has a new four-year contract behind him and is indispensable for both Arsenal and England. His form has fluctuated this season, but Tuchel has always turned to him when available and if recent signs are anything to go by, he's back to his best.

He's one of the key leaders in the squad -- alongside Kane, Stones, Pickford and Rice -- and Tuchel is frequently pushing Saka to score more for club and country. Back in October, he was informed of Saka's tally of 13 England goals (now 14 after his goal against Serbia), and Tuchel said: "It's not enough. He needs to keep on going. I thought it was 30 at least! And then I would have said 'well it's not enough' because I'm never, never satisfied."

Saka missed out on England's last two matches, but he's a guaranteed starter.

Marcus Rashford | 28 years old | Barcelona (on loan from Manchester United)

He's featured prominently for Barcelona this year, on his loan deal from Manchester United, and is firmly in the mix for the World Cup. He featured in Tuchel's last six matches before this double-header and was largely used off the bench.

It hasn't been an easy couple of years for Rashford, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Villa, but he's found some rhythm in La Liga, including that remarkable freekick in their El Clásico win over Real Madrid. He missed out on Euro 2024 so will be desperate to feature this time around.

Anthony Gordon | 25 years old | Newcastle United

It's arguably Gordon's finest season to date, as he's impressed on both the domestic and European stage for Newcastle (including that four-goal haul against Qarabağ). He can play on both sides of attack, and his importance to England was underlined, given he was one of the 11 players who Tuchel rested for Uruguay. He played against Japan but failed to ignite England's attack. His name continues to be linked with a summer move away from Newcastle with Bayern Munich reportedly interested.

Jarrod Bowen | 29 years old | West Ham

In what has been a tricky season for relegation-battling West Ham, Bowen's form has been integral to them keeping in touch with survival. His versatility helps his England chances, and Tuchel has used him as one of his impact substitutions off the bench. His return of eight goals and six assists for the Hammers in the league this season is remarkable, given they've been in the relegation spots for much of this campaign.

Noni Madueke | 24 years old | Arsenal

He's played a key role in Arsenal's season to date, largely off the bench, and can play off both flanks and through the middle. He made his debut under Carsley and has remained firmly in Tuchel's plans as he started both of their World Cup qualifiers last September, but he missed out on the squad at the end of last year due to a knee injury.

There's an element of unknown about where he fits into Tuchel's plans, but his form and versatility could see him prosper at just the right time. He started against Uruguay but was one of the eight released before Japan due to injury.

ON THE FRINGES

Harvey Barnes | 28 years old | Newcastle United

The impressive Newcastle winger has been getting overtures from Scotland, keen to include him in the mix for the World Cup. But when Eze withdrew from the latest England squad, they turned to Barnes. He made his England debut off the bench against Uruguay.

Max Dowman | 16 years old | Arsenal

He's an incredible talent and is certain to win a host of England caps. But both Arsenal and England are keen to manage his minutes carefully, and this is a campaign too soon for him.

Rio Ngumoha | 17 years old | Liverpool

Just like Dowman, this has been his breakthrough year. He's getting more minutes for Liverpool in the last stages of the season, and scored a memorable goal against Fulham. He's more likely to play age-grade football for England this summer.

Strikers (2)

If England are to win the World Cup, they'll almost certainly need Harry Kane to be in top form. Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

ON THE PLANE

Harry Kane | 32 years old | Bayern Munich

He's enjoyed yet another remarkable season at Bayern Munich, reaffirming his status for the hundredth time as one of the greatest strikers England has ever produced. He'll lead England this summer, heading into the World Cup as the country's highest goalscorer in major tournaments.

Since he captained England to the Euro 2024 final, he's enjoyed two trophy-laden seasons in the Bundesliga. Back in September, he scored his 100th Bayern goal, reaching that milestone quicker than any other player in the top five leagues. If ever you need further confirmation of his importance to England, then look at how they failed to find any cutting edge against Japan in his absence.

Ollie Watkins | 30 years old | Aston Villa

Watkins' World Cup prospects looked secure for so long as a mainstay in Tuchel's squad, until the latest camp. He was one of the high-profile names omitted from the last two matches, with Solanke and Calvert-Lewin preferred. Tuchel says he already knows what Watkins can do and needs to look at other options. But it was hardly a ringing endorsement.

Watkins responded by scoring a goal for Villa in the next match and from there or in through to the end of the season, he was back in lethal form. He said the snub lit fire in his belly, and he looks to have got himself back in front of the other contenders.

ON THE FRINGES

He was recalled to the England squad ahead of these two friendlies and was effectively told that it was a shootout between him, Solanke and the absent Watkins for the back-up striker spot to Kane. Before his call-up to this camp, Calvert-Lewin last played for England in the delayed Euro 2020, but has played well for Leeds this season, scoring 14 goals in the top flight. But against Uruguay, he had one clear-cut chance and failed to take it. He was then dropped for the Japan game.

Dominic Solanke | 28 years old | Tottenham Hotspur

Solanke is in a similar boat to Calvert-Lewin. His season only really began in January as he fought back from an ankle injury, and he has since scored three Premier League goals for Spurs. Before starting against Uruguay and coming off the bench against Japan, his last England involvement was under Lee Carsley in late 2024. He's calm in front of goal and can provide a focal point for attack.

Ivan Toney | 30 years old | Al-Ahli

Toney featured in Tuchel's team for the Senegal match, but has been on the outskirts since. He's been in great form in the Saudi Pro League but remains on the outside of the England squad.

Danny Welbeck | 35 years old | Brighton

Tuchel hasn't picked him, and he last played for England in 2018. But he's been an impressive, consistent performer for Brighton and his experience and reliability will work in his favour. Could yet gatecrash the squad.

The predicted 2026 England World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Pickford, Henderson, Trafford

Defenders: James, Livramento, Stones, Guehi, Konsa, Burn, O'Reilly, Hall

Midfielders: Rice, Bellingham, Mainoo, Henderson, Anderson, Rogers, Palmer, Wharton

Forwards: Kane, Saka, Gordon, Madueke, Rashford, Bowen, Watkins

Additional reporting from ESPN's James Olley.