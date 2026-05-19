Lucy Bronze included in Lionesses squad, Ella Toone back from injury

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Ella Toone has been called up by England after a hip injury. Harriet Lander - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

England boss Sarina Wiegman hopes Ella Toone can play a meaningful part in next month's crunch Women's World Cup qualifiers against Spain and Ukraine.

The Manchester United midfielder is back in the Lionesses squad for the first time since November after recovering from a hip issue which ruined the second half of her season.

But Wiegman says Toone "looks good" and expects her to be involved as England aim to close out World Cup qualification with a draw against Spain in Majorca on June 5.

"It's nice she is back and of course she's called up, so it's good to have that option in midfield," Wiegman said.

"We haven't made decisions on the starting line-ups and minutes yet, and I know for a lot of players it's the end of the season now, and also some players are still playing, but I don't know.

"We have to see her in our environment. What I've seen looks good.

"Can she play 90 minutes at the highest level? I don't know, but I know she can play, and as I said, we have options in midfield, as well as, of course, up front and in the back.

"We'll approach it in a way that we want to get the best team on the pitch."

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Lucy Bronze is also in the squad despite her suffering from a foot injury in recent weeks.

"There are a couple of players who haven't played that many minutes," Wiegman added. "I still think they're the best players, and that we can make the chance of winning as high as possible when they're in.

"We'll see when they come in, but we have a squad of 25 so we have enough options that we can play."

England's 25-player squad travel to Majorca for a crunch clash with the current world champions on June 5, knowing a draw would be enough to seal their place at the Brazil tournament.

The Lionesses, who have won all four of their qualifiers so far, then play Ukraine at the Hill Dickinson Stadium four days later.

"We're just really approaching it as we have an opportunity to qualify for the World Cup, and we know what the scenarios are, and we really want to go out there and play to win," the Dutchwoman added.

"We know how it stands if we win or we tie, then we qualify after the first game, but even if we don't, there's still a chance against the Ukraine game.

"And if that wouldn't be the case, then we have a chance to qualify in the autumn, so that's the factual situation.

"What we want to do is go to Majorca and play Spain and beat Spain, that's our starting point, and go out and play better than we have done in Wembley, because we want to improve every single day, that's our starting point."

Lionesses squad to play Spain and Ukraine

Goalkeepers: Hannah Hampton (Chelsea), Anna Moorhouse (Orlando Pride), Ellie Roebuck (Aston Villa)

Defenders: Lucy Bronze (Chelsea), Jess Carter (Gotham), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal), Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United), Esme Morgan (Washington Spirit), Taylor Hinds (Arsenal), Leah Williamson (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Laura Blindkilde Brown (Manchester City), Lucia Kendall (Aston Villa), Jess Park (Manchester United), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Chelsea).

Forwards: Aggie Beever-Jones (Chelsea), Chloe Kelly (Arsenal), Lauren James (Chelsea), Alessia Russo (Arsenal), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Freya Godfrey (London City Lionesses), Jess Park (Manchester United), Beth Mead (Arsenal).