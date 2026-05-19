Middlesbrough on standby for training return pending 'Spygate' verdict

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Middlesbrough players could return to training. Getty

Middlesbrough's players are on standby to return to training later this week pending the outcome of Tuesday's 'Spygate' hearing.

An independent commission will hear charges lodged by the EFL against Southampton today in relation to allegations a member of their staff spied on a Boro training session on May 7, ahead of the sides' Championship playoff semifinal first leg.

Middlesbrough have publicly called for the Saints to be thrown out of Saturday's playoff final at Wembley, where they are scheduled to face Hull.

If the commission did expel Southampton, Boro would immediately resume training. The Press Association understands players did not attend their Rockliffe Park headquarters on Tuesday but will report in on Wednesday.

Whether they train then or not, or for the rest of the week, depends entirely on the hearing outcome.

The timescales for the commission are tight. If either Southampton or the EFL wish to appeal against the outcome, there is precious little time to convene a second hearing and reach a further verdict before Saturday.

The EFL has acknowledged the possibility Saturday's match is therefore subject to change. The EFL said last week it had "a number of contingency plans" in place depending on the outcome of the legal proceedings.

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Tickets went on sale to Southampton and Hull fans last Friday morning.

Middlesbrough said last week a sporting sanction which would prevent Southampton playing in the play-off final was the "only appropriate response".

The club had sought to be a party in the commission hearing but was denied the opportunity.