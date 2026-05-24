Erling Haaland wins his third Premier League Golden Boot award

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Erling Haaland is the top scorer in the Premier League this year. Neal Simpson/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Erling Haaland has claimed the Premier League Golden Boot award for the third time in his career.

The Manchester City striker has ended the season with 27 goals, five clear of Brentford's Igor Thiago who scored the second-most.

Haaland was also the league's top scorer in the 2022-23 season when he struck 36 goals, and in 2023-24 when he scored 27.

City teammate Antoine Semenyo scored 17, after starting the season with Bournemouth and switching in the January transfer window.

Ollie Watkins' two goals on the final day in a 2-1 win for Aston Villa against City ensured he was top-scoring Englishman with 16.

João Pedro of Chelsea and Morgan Gibbs-White of Nottingham Forest scored 15 each, while Arsenal's Viktor Gyökeres and Leeds United's Dominic Calvert-Lewin found the net 14 times each.

Only Thierry Henry and Mo Salah (four each) have won the Golden Boot more times than Haaland's three. With Salah leaving Liverpool, Haaland could equal his tally next season.

Haaland is tied with Alan Shearer and Harry Kane in winning the prize three times.

The Norway striker has 112 goals in 132 Premier League appearances. He was the fastest player to 100 Premier League goals, achieving the feat in 111 appearances, 13 games quicker than previous record holder Shearer.