Defending ASEAN Club champions Buriram United hungry for more silverware despite continued success

Buriram United remain on course to successfully defend their ASEAN Club Championship crown. We relive their route to the final. (5:14)

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Buriram United have won the past five Thai League 1 titles. And a total of 11 from 15 seasons since 2011.

In that time, they have won seven FA Cups and eight League Cups, with six domestic trebles in a single season highlighting just how dominant they have been.

After making their continental debut in 2012, it took them until just the following season to reach the quarterfinals of the AFC Champions League Elite -- and feat they have emulated over the past two seasons to establish themselves as one of Asian football's rising forces.

And, as the ASEAN Club Championship returned last term following a 20-year hiatus, Buriram duly went on to add the status of kings of Southeast Asia to their ever-growing reputation.

Buriram have already won the league once again in 2025-26. At the weekend, they also progressed to the final of the FA Cup with a resounding 5-0 win over Ayutthaya United in the semifinals.

On Wednesday, they begin the last portion of their quest to successfully defend their regional crown -- taking on Selangor in the first leg of the final of this season's ASEAN Club Championship, officially known as the 2025-26 Shopee Cup.

Buriram will never tire of winning. And their desire to add another trophy to the cabinet is no less than opponents who are looking to end a decade-long title drought.

"Selangor are desperate to win a title, but we are exactly the same," said Buriram coach Mark Jackson, in Tuesday's pre-match news conference.

"Just because we have won trophies before does not mean we are less hungry. There will be no complacency from our side.

"Our full focus [in the semis] was simply on getting to the final ourselves. Whoever you face in a final is always going to be difficult because everybody wants to win.

"Nobody remembers the runners-up, so we want to be remembered for the right reasons and that means winning the competition again. We feel good and ready to go. We had a good result in the FA Cup [at the weekend], so we come into this match with confidence.

"We know it is going to be tough because any final creates a high level of competition from both teams. It is the first time for me to be involved in a two-legged final, but we have experienced many two-legged ties this season, so we know how to navigate them.

"We will come here [to Petaling Jaya Stadium] looking to play our game, execute our game plan and return to Buriram with a positive result.

"We are desperate to win as well and we want to retain this title."

Jackson's sentiments were echoed by on-field skipper Kenny Dougall, who remarkably has won six pieces of major silverware having only joined the club at the start of 2024.

"There is always a sense of expectation at clubs with a history of success," said the 33-year-old Australian.

"Obviously we expect to win, but we know it is not easy. We put pressure on ourselves to perform and ultimately that is all we can do.

"We know the quality and experience inside our dressing room and if we perform to our optimum level then we believe we have a good chance of getting a positive result."

"We have built momentum and now we are entering the final few games of the season.

"For us, we have two Shopee Cup final matches and an FA Cup final remaining, so we know exactly what we need to do and hopefully we can bring home more trophies."

The two teams actually met in the opening round of the campaign, where the Selangor managed to hold out for an impressive 1-1 draw courtesy of a goal from Chrigor -- who was actually on the books for Buriram last season.

Nonetheless, Buriram were still under previous coach Osmar Loss during that time -- with Jackson only taking over at the helm two months after in October.

On whether or not their previous meeting earlier in the season would have any bearing on the upcoming rematch, Dougall explained: "There are certain things we can take from that match, but it was over six months ago and a lot has changed since then.

"That game was also played at our stadium, while tomorrow is at their stadium under different conditions.

"We cannot read too much into the first meeting because of the changes in personnel, but we are fully prepared for tomorrow and expect to perform well.

While Buriram should once again enter the tie as favourites, they will be missing two key players in Guilherme Bissoli and Goran Čaušić -- who were both sent off in their previous game against Johor Darul Ta'zim.

The loss of their top scorer over the past two seasons in Bissoli -- who has netted a staggering 83 goals in all competition during that time -- and Čaušić -- a real driving force in midfield who always seems to pop up with a crucial strike -- will provide Buriram with additional hurdles to overcome.

Still, a team of Buriram's quality is always going to have suitable candidates to step into the starting XI -- with star forward Suphanat Mueanta, who is slowly but surely returning to full fitness after injury, and fellow Thailand international Phitiwat Sukjitthammakul looming as ready-made replacements.

There is also the possibility that another centre-back would be introduced into the lineup, with Dougall then being moved into midfield -- where he has been deployed to excellent effect on numerous occasions previously.

"I am fortunate to have an excellent squad and the club president [Newin Chidchob] has built a very strong team," added Jackson.

"Of course, missing players of that quality is difficult because they have been very important for us this season.

"But we always focus on the team rather than individuals. This now gives opportunities to other players within the squad and I am fully confident in the players who will come in and play their part for the club."